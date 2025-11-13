Melissa Peterman To Host COUNTDOWN TO MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC will air the hourlong special “Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” live on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET hosted by NBC’s “Happy’s Place” star Melissa Peterman. The special, simulcast live on Peacock, will feature interviews with “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” performers Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Jewel.

On the eve of the iconic “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” viewers can enjoy an all-access look at the Macy’s Parade Studio to discover exactly what it takes to create the famous floats and balloons prior to their journey through the streets of New York. The special will also feature an inside look at Macy’s “Balloonfest,” where viewers will meet devoted volunteer balloon handlers who have been spending Thanksgiving walking in the Parade for decades.

The special will spotlight the Radio City Rockettes’ 100th anniversary, an awe-inspiring LEGO® float, a determined California marching band making their Parade debut and a behind-the-scenes look at an exciting performance from EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters.”

The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock. Among the performances are those from the Broadway casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime." Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Radio City Rockettes will also join the festivities. Find out everything to know about the 2025 parade here.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.

Photo courtesy of NBC