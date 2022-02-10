Meghann Fahy Joins WHITE LOTUS Season Two

Broadway alum Meghann Fahy has joined the cast of THE WHITE LOTUS season two.

Variety reports that Fahy, Theo James, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall will join the previously announced Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, and Haley Lu Richardson in the new season of the hit HBO series.

Fahy will be a series regular and will star as Daphne Babcock, who is on vacation with her husband, Cameron (Theo James). The new season of the series will take place in Italy.

Meghann Fahy was seen on Broadway as Natalie in Next to Normal. Originally the standby for Natalie, Fahy replaced Jennifer Damiano to close the show. Recently, she was seen off-Broadway in Manhattan Theatre Club's 2017 production of Linda.

THE WHITE LOTUS is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

As previously reported, the next chapter of THE WHITE LOTUS leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants.

