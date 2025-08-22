Meet the Queens of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 7th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will return this fall on WOW Presents Plus, with twelve drag queens in the running to snatch the crown and become The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. The series premiere date is forthcoming. In the meantime, viewers can meet the new queens below!

Over ten weeks, the award-winning cult series will see the queens compete in a variety of spicy challenges and iconic games designed to test their drag skills, with the winner of the week being awarded a much-coveted RuPeter badge, and the bottoms of the week facing a Lip Sync For Their Life and the risk of elimination.

RuPaul, affectionately known as Mama Ru, leads a judging panel that includes regular judges Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton, as well as a host of special celebrity guest judges.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC iPlayer and Youth Audiences and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. The Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Matt Green, and Johnni Javier and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Meet the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK 7

Catrin Feelings- 26, Rhondda Valley

Introduce yourself!

My name is Catrin Feelings, I’m 26, and I am the blonde bilingual bombshell from the Rhondda Valley all the way from South Wales!

How long have you been doing drag?

So, I have been doing drag for about four years now. It started off in my bedroom, but I love the attention, and then after lockdown I just thought life's too short. I thought, ‘Chuck yourself out there Cat, what's the worst that can happen? Probably end up on Drag Race’. Look at me now!

What can we expect to see from a Catrin Feelings show?

You're going to get all the camp classics, and you're going to get a bit of nana humour. Expect a lot of sparkles. There's one thing you all need to know about Catrin Feelings, she's not going nowhere near a stage without a feather or a sparkly gown.

Where did your drag name come from?

I wanted a pun and something Welsh. It came to me after listening to a Little Mix song. It was ‘Motivate’, and the lyrics go, ‘O na, na, I'm catching feelings’, I was just like, ‘oh it sounds like they’re singing Catrin Feelings, and so that’s why I’m called Catrin Feelings!

Tell us more about Wales?

I absolutely love Wales. I think it's about time to have a bit more Welsh campness in the show! I am from the Rhondda Valley. Growing up in the Rhondda, it was a bit black and white, there was no grey area. If you were different, people would make sure to know that you were different. Mind you, can you imagine me trotting down the street dressed like this?

Which challenges are you most excited for?

Do you mean which challenges am I going to win?! One hundred percent it’s Snatch Game. Girls, she is coming for it! Best believe you should all be scared because Catty Feels is going to win that badge.

I think comedy is where my strongest skills lie. Maybe my looks too, but, you know, I got to let the other girls win a badge for something, haven’t I?

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

It feels right girls! I want to show how far hard work can get you. I left my job to become a full-time drag queen, that's how serious I am. Drag is just everything to me. I absolutely love every single bit of this.

Tayris Mongardi- 27, Brighton

Introduce yourself!

Hello my honeys! My name is Tayris Mongardi, I am 27, and I am the Titan of Brighton! I’ve got all the glamour of an uptown girl, and all the charm of a downtown girl. Take it or leave it (but preferably take it, cos I want the gig).

How would you describe your drag?

My drag in its truest form is a celebration of Black female pop culture. I love Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Grace Jones. They are powerful female icons who celebrate their Blackness, their identity, and their heritage. And all their influence funnels its way down to me in a little corset, a gorgeous wig, and a big old smile. For me, drag is all about Black queer joy.

What inspired you to get into drag?

I really came from nothing. There were times when I'd walk home from school and wonder if I’d have any food that day, or any electric, but that experience has taught me to live my life exactly how I want it. I really feel like I've taken all the coal of my life and turned it into diamonds - and there will be diamonds on the crown of which I'll be the proud recipient of!

How do you feel ahead of the competition?

Girl, being sat here on Drag Race UK feels so correct. In the eight years I’ve been doing drag I’ve conquered every part of the industry: I’ve done adverts, television, radio, podcasts, pageants, ballroom, but this is the place I’m meant to be. My whole life has been leading up to this moment. So, put a crown on it girl, you know what I mean?!

What are your biggest strengths in drag?

There's truly nothing that I cannot do. I can host, I can rap, I'll come out and give you splits, dips, kicks, the whole lot, and then I’ll switch to a nice classical ballad. I can literally do anything. I think the reason my drag is celebrated in Brighton is because it really does everything: I have the comedic skill and performance gifts to charm and captivate an audience, and I’ve got so much heart and authenticity that you can’t help but fall in love with me!

What is your biggest weakness?

Listen, I don't do cardio, but I can run my mouth! I've most certainly got the gift of the gab.

Are you worried about the Brighton curse?

Well thus far, according to Drag Race, the drag scene in Brighton is s because the Brighton queens always seem to go home early! But listen carefully. I’m here to break the Brighton curse!

Sally TM- 27, South Shields

Introduce yourself!

Hiya! It’s me Sally TM. I’m 27 and I’m from South Shields by way of Newcastle. Haway the lad!

How long have you been doing drag?

I’ve been doing drag for 10 years. It all started when I watched a funny YouTube girly taking THE MICK out of videos and then she said that she wasn't a woman, and I was like, ‘what?!’. I went down this internet rabbit hole, and discovered the world of Drag Race and I was like ‘oh, this is fun!’. I entered a few online drag competitions, and then I began to think that maybe I could take this outside, and now, here I am!

Where did your drag name come from?

I love video games and Sally’s a non-playable character in the SimsTM game. She was burning the town up, and I was just like, ‘this diva!’. At the time, I was an animator, and I loved designing weird outfits for her. It felt like a natural step to turn her (and myself) into a real life drag queen. As the game has a famous trademark, I thought that it would be quite camp to have the capital letters ‘TM’ as my surname – and so now I’m an original character. Do NOT steal!

How would you describe your drag?

I embody the art, fun and graphic nature of video games. I represent the underbelly of classic drag – the alternative. I'm here to represent all of those Geordie queens who are ingenuities, creative, a bit clowny, and a bit kooky. I want to showcase that anyone who has an alternative bone in their body can make it on to Drag Race.

I really enjoy looking different to everyone else. As entertainers, we really need to have a unique perspective and I think that if your drag matches someone else's drag, you're not serving the art form.

What can we expect to see from a Sally TM show?

I love unpredictability in a show. You could see me with a paper bag on my head doing an interpretive dance or you might see me sing the cult classic song ‘Just Eat’ by Katy Perry on karaoke, because who doesn't love a karaoke queen?

What challenges are you most looking forward to, and are there any others that you’re nervous about?

I think that the scariest thing for me is probably a challenge where I might need to move my body! My best move is a bowel movement, so we’ll see how I get on!

I love to make my own stuff, I feel like that is my best skill and for me it’s like therapy. So, bring on the design challenge!

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

Because no-one does it like Sally TM. I'm a true original. It's like I've been carved from the stars and sent down to Earth. I'm here to prove that the weird and creative girls can get it done. Let's go!

Silllexa Diction- 26, Leeds

Introduce yourself!

Hello! My name is Silllexa Diction. I'm a silly, sexy, Yorkshire girl. I'm 26 years old and I’m from Leeds - born and bred.

Tell us about your drag?

I've been doing drag for about seven years. I started when I was 18, learning to sew, design and make my looks. That's when I really fell in love with everything about drag. Now, I have my own club night in Leeds, three nights a week, where I get queens from all around the UK together. It's for anyone in Leeds, who wants to have a camp old time.

How would you describe your drag?

I'm here to make everything as big and crazy as possible! I love to exaggerate the female silhouette to the extreme. My breasts range from double F to double Z. I have about 12 pairs of giant breast plates. They take up a lot of space, so I store them in my parents’ garage!

What can people expect from you?

I am 7’3 in drag, and a lot of people tend to be intimidated by me at first sight, but once they get to know me, they realise I'm a goofy, stupid cow and I don't take myself too seriously. We're doing drag. I want to have fun. I want to laugh. I want to be stupid. So, come on, just let me do it!

What challenges are you most looking forward to, and what are you nervous about?

I have quite a lot of experience with making clothes and designing. I’m fully self-taught, so bring me a design challenge, bring me a makeover, bring me anything that's creative. Will I help the other girls? Probably not.

I'm a bit nervous about anything that's choreography based. I am not really known to be a dancer… but I never give up and I will always give everything one hundred per cent.

What is your most annoying habit?

People would probably say my most annoying habit is breathing, because I'm that bloody annoying. I'm the loud one in my friendship group. So if you're around me, you're going to hear me for miles!

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

Honestly, it has been a crazy fever dream getting here. I am the first Leeds girl on Drag Race, and it just feels correct. There's no girl like me in Leeds, let alone the world. You don't really get many gorgeous, stunning, beautiful, conceptual queens that are also funny. I think that's why Ru chose me to be here. I've graced the Earth with my presence. I've floated down from above, and I'm here to make you chuckle and laugh.

Pasty- 30, Cornwall

Introduce yourself!

Hello, my lovelies. My name is PASTY as in the savoury treat - not Patsy, and not Paste-y. I'm 30 years old, I was originally baked in Cornwall, but now I'm selling myself all over the streets of East London darling!

How did your journey with drag begin?

I really wanted to do drag because I grew up watching Mrs. Doubtfire and Hocus Pocus. I'd say that my drag personality was ready to burst out from a very young age. I loved Hocus Pocus’ lead witch, Winifred Sanderson, so much that when I was a little kid, I used to put clothes pegs on my fingers to act out my very own Winifred fantasy. So, I think that's my drag origin story!

What can we expect to see from a Pasty show?

If you come to a Pasty show, you're gonna have fun. I love to do themed shows. I once did a Tracy Beaker one with my friends and we took that on tour. I also did another tour called ‘Chicken Hun’!

Where did your drag name come from?

Well, I’m from Cornwall, so obviously the name Pasty felt apt. I used to perform as ‘Pasty Palmer’ after the iconic Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca in EastEnders, but then everyone called me Patsy, and expected me to shout ‘Ricky!’ so now, I’m just Pasty, and being named after a well-known savoury snack has served me well!

A few years ago, I did a little burlesque number dressed as a sausage roll. It went viral and Kylie Minogue even saw it and “liked“ it! I think it probably amassed over a million views. So, I'm now known as the ‘Sausage Roll Queen’.

What challenges are you most looking forward to, and what are you nervous about?

I love character comedy, it's very much my vibe, so I'm really excited for Snatch Game. One challenge that I'm not looking forward to is the design challenge. I dress up as a sausage roll for a living so that tells you everything about my design aesthetic!

How competitive are you?

I'm not really a competitive person. I obviously want to do well, but my main priority is to enjoy myself and meet RuPaul. It's going to be wild. I can't wait!

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

It's the silly sausage roll season baby, and I'm ready to bring it home for Cornwall. Imagine a crown on top of a pasty, that's literally amazing - as long as you don't take a bite because it might crack your tooth!

Nyongbella- 25, London

Introduce yourself!

Hi everyone, I’m Nyongbella, I’m 25 years old from London, and I'm a life-sized brat doll and fashion editorial come alive!

How long have you been doing drag?

I’ve done drag for about two years. I kind of just fell into it. I used to love creating my own fashion editorials at home and taking photos of myself. After a while I thought, I'm practically doing drag I might as well get it on stage. And so, I got into London’s ballroom scene, because I love looking good and I love fashion. The categories that I normally walk are fashion, killer face, and every now and then I do realness, obviously!

What can we expect to see from a Nyongbella show?

First of all, if you come to a show of mine, you’ll get a great music selection, a gorgeous outfit, and a really great performance. You’re going to have a fab time, and I'll socialise afterwards! I like to make sure the people are thoroughly entertained!

You’re a Cameroonian London queen, tell us more?

I'm a very proud Cameroonian and being able to combine my heritage and culture with my aesthetic and weave it into my drag is just fab. I know for myself that I rarely saw anyone like me – a second-generation person from an African household. I think it's important to see people from similar circumstances as you: to know that they can exist, they can thrive, they can be great and that they can be absolutely gorgeous.

Where did your drag name come from?

Well, I don't know how it happened, but I ended up in hospital and it was a whole moment. I had blacked out, and as I was coming to, the nurses were saying ‘Nigh-yong- bella’ over and over. It sounded so dreamy and gorgeous, and I was like, ‘oh, I might just take this for my drag name’. Spoiler alert: it’s my actual name, I was born with it, but they were mispronouncing it!

What challenges are you most looking forward to, and are there any others that you’re nervous about?

I'm really excited for a roast, and the makeover challenge. I would love to transform someone and make them feel the fantasy just as I do. I can sew, too, so bring on that design challenge. I am a new girl, so maybe I don't have as much drag experience as everyone else, but I'm not particularly worried about anything.

Why do you think you should be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

I don’t think, I KNOW, I should be the UK's Next Drag Race Superstar because I will implement my brains and natural beauty on every single challenge. I can envision the fantasy now – RuPaul has announced my name and she's in tears, the mascara is running, Raven is furious. Michelle is tearing up. The other queens are jealous and vexed, but they can eat it! Fireworks, confetti, and I'm there in a gorgeous crown looking beautiful – I know you can see it too!

Paige Three- 28, London/Surrey

Introduce yourself!

Hello, I’m Paige Three. I'm 28, I'm from Surrey, and I'm an utterly silly cow! I am ready to do what I do best, which is look absolutely stunning… and take your husband!

What are the biggest achievements of your career?

I've performed for the Queen at her 90th birthday, but I wasn't in drag. I was performing with Beverly Knight as a soldier, but I just had to drop it in there, because who's performed for the Queen? Me!

I've done all sorts of random stuff in my drag career. You might have seen me at brunches all around London, sometimes I run a bingo, I have performed with Kimberly Wyatt from The Pussycat Dolls. I've worked really hard to get to where I am, but I feel that I've reached a wall and I want to break through it and see what else I can do!

How did your journey with drag begin?

I’m from a musical theatre background. I started dancing when I was about 12 years old, and I've performed in West End shows such as ‘Cats’, ‘Kinky Boots’, ‘Chicago’ and ‘We Will Rock You’. I first did drag in ‘Kinky Boots’, and when the show finished, I discovered something in me that I was not willing to let go of. So, I started doing drag in my bedroom and then tried a gig. I felt like it was ALL the things that I love so much in my life combined with all the things that I trained so hard to do, and this time I was in control.

Drag has become the most special outpouring of artistry and love for me, and I feel incredibly lucky to be a drag queen.

Where did your drag name come from?

Paige Three, if you don't know, is a play on words referencing the glamourous women who posed on page three of a TABLOID newspaper. My take on that is to exude glamour, body and serve up a performance that everybody's talking about!

What challenges are you most looking forward to?

We are about to enter the Olympics of drag, and I'm very excited to show the world what I do best.

So, let's get into the girl groups and let's lip sync the house down. I'm not going to fade into the background.

I've become well-known as a high-octane performance glamour queen, so pushing myself out of those boundaries is a little bit worrying, but I am up for the challenge!

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

I've waited a long time to be here. I have honed my craft, and I'm ready to do it even better! You've been turning those pages and now it's time to stop turning because you're on Paige Three, baby, and I'm ready to take this crown!

Elle Vosque- 22, Belfast

Introduce yourself!

Hey everyone, my name is Elle Vosque, I’m 22, and I’m the belle of Belfast City!

What can we expect to see from a Elle Vosque show?

When you come to an Elle Vosque show the looks will be turned. I will be singing live, I will be doing a bit of dancing, and mostly you're going to have fun.

The most important part of my drag is to have fun. I'm sick and tired of drag queens who think it's all about looking like a supermodel. That's boring, just go out and have fun!

How long have you been doing drag?

I’ve been doing drag for four years. The initial Elle experience, you will never see any footage, but it's wild, but since then I have practised my makeup every day and perfected my craft. I like to say that my four year drag career is the equivalent of someone else's ten-year career. I have worked so hard, and I have done everything I could have done to prepare me for this moment.

How is it doing drag whilst still being a student at university?

I'm still in uni studying Textiles and fashion, and you know what? I'm probably the worst student ever, but I’m the best Drag Race Student.I focus all my energy into drag and it's got me here!

How does it feel to be representing Northern Ireland on this season?

Northern Ireland does have a great track record on Drag Race, and it makes sense because we're really good. There’s been Blu Hydrangea, the first Queen of the Mother Tucking World, there’s also finalist, Jonbers Blonde, and Charra Tea, who won Miss Congeniality. And now me - I'm from West Belfast, and I'm the best of the West!

What challenges are you most excited for?

I know my looks are going to be gorgeous, but the challenges that I'm really excited for are things like the Rusical because I love to sing!

How competitive are you?

I would say I'm very competitive. I've only ever competed in one competition before, but I don't talk about it because I didn't win! I think it's a big advantage to walk into Drag Race as a baby queen.

This is my plan; I'm going to go in under the radar, and then I'm just going to attack all the challenges, and the queens won't know what hit them!

Viola- 22, Coventry

Introduce yourself!

Hello divas, it's Viola! I'm 22 years old, I'm from Coventry, and I'm here to pluck it up!

What can we expect to see from a Viola show?

Coming to a Viola show, you're going to laugh, but most of all, you're going to be wowed and you're going to be shocked, because, darling, there is nobody on the scene who does what I do.

I am known as the UK's only violin playing and singing drag queen, so you'll hear my gorgeous vocals and tremendous fiddling, and you will also laugh – maybe more at me, but I will certainly make you laugh! I am a very sophisticated queen in the sense that I play a lot of classical music at my gigs. My favourite stuff to play is Bach, Beethoven and Mozart.

Where did your drag name come from?

My drag name comes from the fact that I play the violin. Viola is another instrument very similar to a violin – and it’s a name!

How long have you been doing drag?

I've been doing drag for four years. It started with my love of musical theatre, when I was cast as a woman in my school musical. I've been getting in skirts and putting on makeup ever since.

What challenges are you most looking forward to, and are there any others that you’re nervous about?

Things that I've got in the handbag are singing, dancing, sewing, and personality. And so I’m excited for the Rusical, the girl groups, and the design challenge. I've been practising my lip syncing, warming up my violin and one thing that people don't know about me is that I'm a sewer, and I’ve made many of my own looks.

I'm scared of anything related to comedy – reading, roasting, Snatch Game, making people laugh on command. All my friends say that I make them laugh when I'm not trying, but that's not helpful. I don't know how I am funny!

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

I want to be the UK's Next Drag Race Superstar because I'm fresh, I'm unique, and I'm super sophisticated. I cannot wait to show the whole world what kind of drag queen I am.

This has been a long time coming babes, and I can't wait to get stuck in. I look ready, I feel ready, I am ready.

Chai T Grande- 32, London

Introduce yourself!

Sawasdee kha! My name is Chai T Grande, I'm 32 and I am your sweet, spicy, steaming hot beverage all the way from exotic London!

What can we expect to see from a Chai T Grande show?

From a Chai T Grande show, you're going to get beauty, choreo and I'm going to take you to a different world because my favourite thing about drag is losing yourself. It's also important for me to represent my Thai heritage in my drag. Growing up in London as a mixed-race English and Thai person, I didn't really feel that connected to my ‘Asian-ness’. Now, I’m more confident and I have a stronger sense of my identity, so I can bring forward those elements into my performances, looks and references. I am completely unapologetic about who I am, because being mixed race is fantastic!

How long have you been doing drag?

I have been doing drag for just over four years. I am a drag child of lockdown. I bought some makeup palettes, watched a few tutorials, and began to think that I love dancing, I love talking to people, I love performing, so why not bring all of these pieces of the puzzle together. And so Chai T Grande was born. I've never looked back!

Prior to that, I worked in the creative industries as a writer, stylist, PR manager – you name it, I've done it all!

Where did your drag name come from?

My name comes from my two great loves: I love a chai latte (I used to drink it every day until I figured out how calorific they are) and of course, the second part of my name is in reverence for Ariana Grande. The ‘T’ in the middle can mean whatever you want – talented, tantalising, Thai, tragic, titillating, tea...?

What challenges are you most looking forward to, and are there any others that you’re nervous about?

My dream challenge is girl groups. I'm a fantastic lyricist, I'm good with my delivery, I love dance, I love choreography, I love a co-ordinated outfit. To me, it is everything I love about drag put into one gorgeous challenge and I can't wait to get stuck in.

Even though I have prepared to the Nth degree, I will admit that sewing is not my strong suit. I have a high fashion sensibility, but when it comes to actually creating the garments myself, there's still some work to be done!

How competitive are you?

I’m quietly very competitive and it's always the quiet ones you've got to keep your eyes on!

Why do you deserve to be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

I'm a very humble queen, so I'm not going to walk in and be like, ‘I can do everything’. BUT yes I can perform, yes I can act, yes I can (kind of) sing, but you know what? Being a drag queen is so much more than that. It's about welcoming people into your world. So that is my superpower, and that is why I'm going to be the next winner of Drag Race UK.

Bonnie Ann Clyde- 30, Dublin

Introduce yourself!

Hi, my name is Bonnie Ann Clyde, I am 30 years old, from Dublin. You could say I’m Ireland's finest export.

What can we expect to see from a Bonnie Ann Clyde show?

At a Bonnie Ann Clyde show you get the full package! We might have a little comedy, a spoken word lip-sync number before we move onto something fierce and dance-y in a body suit, and then we’ll do a ballad, and mostly you will be enamoured by my presence and my glamorousness!

Tell us about your drag journey?

You could say that I’ve been around the block a few times, but I prefer to say that I’m an international queen! Bonnie Ann Clyde was created in Dublin, the mid 2010’s when drag was starting to get popular again. I performed in Dublin for six years, then I did a Summer in San Francisco, and after that I moved to Gran Canaria, where I performed for two and a half years. For the past year I’ve been settled in Manchester, and that’s where I was when I got the Drag Race call!

Where did your drag name come from?

Bonnie Ann Clyde you'd think is a pun on the gangsters Bonnie and Clyde. It's actually not. I'm named after my two dead cats, and they were named after the gangsters. And so, my dead cats live on in me!

How competitive are you?

I've not competed in a drag competition in years, mainly because I've never won a single one – I know, shock horror! I'm here obviously to win badges and snatch the crown and all that, but also, I’m here to show myself off and have a good time!

What skill set are you bringing to the competition?

I feel like I've got a lot of skills for Drag Race. I've got my hosting experience, I can do a bit of comedy, I can obviously lip-sync and perform, I can pick up a nice little dance, I can hold a tune – but if you ask me to put something through a sewing machine, that's when everything kind of falls apart, but that's my only weakness.

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

(Impersonating iconic X Factor contestant Holly Jervis) This is my moment. I've worked for years doing jobs I didn't want to do and I've worked so hard. I deserve this crown, I deserve that sceptre, I deserve that £25k, and you know what? I'm going to get it because I'm fabulous, I'm fantastic, I’m Bonnie Ann Clyde and I'm going to win!

Bones- 25, London

Introduce yourself!

Greetings people of the United Kingdom! I’m Bones, I’m 25, and I’m the witchy boho queen of Soho, London!

What can we expect to see from a Bones show?

With a Bones show you get the full fantasy. It's not just the costume, it's not just the song – it's the whole thing. You are brought into the full heavenly fantasy and you just live within. That’s why people come to the shows, because you’re not going to get it anywhere else!

Tell us about your drag journey?

I’ve been doing drag for seven years now. I started by accident. I was a club kid and then I met the high priestess drag queen, Jodie Harsh and she whisked me away and turned me into a gorgeous drag queen. Now, I produce some of the best Soho nights out, and yes I’m known as the queen of Soho.

Where did your drag name come from?

Honestly, my name just came to me in the shower and I was like, ‘Bones works!’. It's not masculine, it's not feminine. It's strong, it's kind of witchy, it's got some type of dark element to it, and there's always a pun in there somewhere!

Are there any other challenges you’re excited to take on, and anything you’re nervous about?

I can turn my hand to anything. I'm really excited for a Rusical or any challenge where I can perform.

I have a very creative background, I have a Fine Art degree, and I’ve always been interested in painting, drawing and creating. Being able to produce my designs and everything that goes on in my head is a huge part of my drag.

I wouldn't say that comedy comes naturally to me – I don't know if anyone else finds me funny, but I think I'm hilarious!

How competitive are you?

I am very competitive. I like to be on top, it's where I belong! I don't need to shout about how good I am, but that doesn't mean that I don't want this. I’m a bit of a slow burn, but the kind of fire I bring to my drag is an inferno!

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

I think I deserve to be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar because I'm a true original and it's about time that everybody sees it.