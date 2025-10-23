Meet the Queens Competing on Season 6 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World of Wonder has revealed the troupe of Canadian queens set to compete in Season 6 of “Canada’s Drag Race”. Premiering Thursday, November 20th on WOW Presents Plus, the nine-episode season features 12 new larger-than-life drag artists vying for the coveted title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

The twelve queens competing for the crown are Dulce, Eboni La’Belle, Hazel, Karamilk, Mya Foxx, Paolo Perfección, PM, Saltina Shaker, Sami Landri, Star Doll, Van Goth, and Velma Jones.

Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories in a fight to earn the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar. Learn more about the queens below!

In association with Crave, Season 6 of “Canada’s Drag Race” is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner, Lori Greenberg is Supervising Producer. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer and Vice President, Content Development & Programming. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming.

MEET THE QUEENS OF CANADA’S DRAG RACE S6:

Dulce (24, London, ON)

Originally from London, ON, Dulce is a dancing diva who drives all over Ontario to entertain audiences. As Spanish is her first language, she performs Spanish songs as much as possible. At the age of 16, Dulce served six years with the Canadian Army Reserve, using her time there to advocate for queer people serving in the military.

Eboni La’Belle (24, St. Catherines, ON)

Eboni La'Belle is a good-time girl who loves making audiences laugh with her quick-witted, hilariously authentic style. In the short time that Eboni has been performing, her proudest moment is winning her hometown pageant, Miss Pride Niagara 2022-2023, along with being named Pride Niagara Ambassador. As a Trans person who has overcome many struggles, Eboni embodies strength and resilience.

Hazel (27, Vancouver, BC)

Hazel is an elite-level diver who has competed for the Canadian National Team and was recruited to Florida State University on a scholarship to compete for the school. After being introduced to Florida-style Drag, she closed her diving chapter and brought her competitive spirit back to Canada. Hazel runs a weekly show called HAZE and has performed alongside artists like “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Trixie Mattel.

Karamilk (25, Toronto, ON)

Originally hailing from Halifax, NS, Karamilk has a background in acting and musical theatre, and has spent countless hours in the dance studio. As the drag daughter of Kimmy Couture from Season 3 of “Canada’s Drag Race”, she hopes to continue a legacy of excellence. Karamilk took home the crown in Ottawa’s Next Drag Superstar Season 1 and Absolut Empire’s Ball Season 4 and continues to perform often between Ottawa and Toronto.

Mya Foxx (31, Halifax, NS)

Representing the Maritimes and Inuit heritage, Mya Foxx is ready to bring her mix of urban fashion and Indigenous influence to the national stage. Mya twirled her way onto the stage as a backup dancer for other queens, and now she can't wait to be the first Nova Scotian on “Canada’s Drag Race”. She has honed her drag skills in multiple competitions like the Halifax Garden Ball, Best of Halifax Awards, and the TV series “Call Me Mother”.

Paolo Perfección (25, Montreal, QC)

Paolo Perfección attended fashion school for design and makes PROFESSIONAL GRADE costumes and looks. Attracting wide audiences, Paolo currently performs exclusively at straight clubs in Montréal to huge acclaim. Paolo’s got a natural ability to be pulling anything off, and audiences all over fall in love with her.

PM (31, Vancouver, BC)

Starting drag to gain confidence while studying ballet, PM is now nine years into being known as a respected, revered artist in the BC scene. PM makes their mark with their insane dancing skills, unique make-up, and original approach to drag. There are NO LIMITS to PM’s drag – they can be a monster, alien, motorcycle daddy, or just a girl on the go.

Saltina Shaker (29, Ottawa, ON)

Saltina Shaker has a fresh take on the future of drag, where she believes strongly in meditation, intentionality, and the power of connecting with your inner self. After surviving a serious car accident in her teens, Saltina began using drag to fall back in love with her body, and posting about her body eventually led to her 2.3 million followers on TikTok. Everything she’s built, from her drag to her social platform, to her performance production businesses have come from that first seed of believing in her creativity and pushing through challenges.

Sami Landri (26, Moncton, NB)

Sami is a major flag bearer for the Acadian drag scene and is considered a pioneer of New Brunswick drag. Since developing an online following with hundreds of thousands people, Sami has toured globally and appeared on TV several times. One of Sami’s dreams is to tour her drag in all the small, forgotten villages in Canada.

Star Doll (25, Toronto, ON)

Star Doll is here to make her drag mom, Suki Doll, biological single mother, and the entire Filipino community proud with stunning performances and killer looks. Since graduating from theatre school in 2021, Star has been consistently booked as a Drag entertainer, performing four to five times a week. She is a fixture at the City of Toronto’s Drag Masterclass. She loves to sing, rap, and write her own lyrics, and has written her own original song “Shiny,” streaming now.

Van Goth (27, Toronto, ON)

With a Bachelor of Design in Fashion, Van Goth’s aesthetic is a whole mood that is guaranteed to turn heads and stand out in any crowd. As a Toronto Village staple, she performs multiple times a week and has performed all over the country, from Ottawa to Vancouver. Van Goth won Absolut Empire’s Ball Season 3 and is a two-time contender at Miss El Convento Rico.

Velma Jones (39, Montreal, QC)

As an AFAB (assigned female at birth) queen, Velma Jones is here to prove that representation matters. Velma placed first in Drag Moi at Cabaret Mado, and Mx Cocktail at Le Bar Cocktail, not to mention she performed at the biggest show at Montreal Pride in 2023, Drag Superstar. Always booked and busy, Velma even co-produces and co-directs “Canada’s Drag Race” winner Gisele Lullaby’s weekly show, Full Gisèle. Velma is very passionate about supporting younger Drag artists with mentorship and education.