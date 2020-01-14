Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai to Star in UNTITLED TRACY OLIVER PROJECT

Amazon Studios announced today that Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai will star in Untitled Tracy Oliver Project. The half-hour comedy series from Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), Universal Television, and Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Amazon Studios additionally announced that Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip, The Best Man Holiday) will direct the first two episodes.

Untitled Tracy Oliver Project is a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women - friends from their college days at NYU - as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams. Meagan Good (Think Like A Man, Star) will portray Camille, a stylish, sunny professor of anthropology course "Sex and Love" at Columbia University. While Camille has extensive knowledge about the dating and mating norms of many cultures, she has a hard time navigating the dating choices within her own life. Grace Byers (Empire) will portray Quinn. An optimistic, creative, and romantic talented fashion designer, Quinn is a trust fund kid who lives a life paid primarily by her parents. Shoniqua Shandai will portray Angie, a smart, filter-free party, aspiring singer, who never met an impulse she did not follow and is living with Quinn rent-free. Jerrie Johnson will portray Tye, an alpha, fierce, queer successful app developer who prefers keeping vulnerability and feelings at arm's length, causing her to date women who are not always her intellectual equal.

Tracy Oliver is the creator, writer, and executive producer of the series, along with executive producers Amy Poehler, Dave Becky, and Kim Lessing. Grammy award-winning Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés (Hidden Figures, Dope) also serve as executive producers from I am OTHER. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, in association with Paper Kite Productions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories