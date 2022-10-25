Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler Host BAKING IT Season Two Coming to Peacock in December
Season 2 premieres Monday, December 12 only on Peacock!
Peacock announced Season 2 of the award-winning, fan-favorite Original baking competition series, BAKING IT.
Hosted and executive produced by Maya Rudolph (LOOT, Big Mouth) and Amy Poehler (Making It, Lucy and Desi), Season 2 premieres Monday, December 12 only on Peacock!
From the creators of MAKING IT and following a successful first season, the fun continues on BAKING IT with five all-new episodes dropping weekly beginning Dec 12! A new batch of bakers compete in a series of thrilling and hilarious challenges designed by Amy and Maya themselves to test the bakers more than ever for the chance to win some serious money and the adoration of our beloved BAKING IT judges, the Grandmothers!
With Amy joining Maya to co-host this season comes more of MAKING IT's crafty influence, and this year's challenges will be filled with explosions, implements of destruction, smashing cakes, and more! The second season of BAKING IT marks the first time the Emmy-winners have hosted a series together.
In addition to Season 2 streaming on Peacock, a very special HOLIDAY episode of BAKING IT will air DEC. 12 at 10pm ET/PT on NBC. In the holiday special, Maya and Amy invite their famous friends to "cele-bake" the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities.
"This Season's coziest cooking competition is BAKING IT: SEASON TWO! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together!" said Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler.
BAKING IT (S2) is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.
