Max To Debut James Cameron's AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER in June

In addition to streaming on Max, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 7.

James Cameron's global phenomenon AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER will debut WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7 on Max, the enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery that launches on May 23 in the U.S. In addition to streaming on Max, the movie will be available to stream on Disney+ on June 7.

Nominated for numerous Academy Awards® including Best Picture, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide and set a new benchmark for visual effects. Produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau, the 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet. Joining the illustrious adult cast are talented newcomers Britain Dalton, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion. The screenplay is by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, with story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na'vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

About Max:

Max, launching May 23, is an enhanced streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, delivering unparalleled quality content for everyone in the household. With a personalized user experience that brings unique and unexpected stories ranging from the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, WB Movies, Max Originals, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries, Max curates one-of-a-kind stories for every moment, every feeling, every you.

When Max launches on May 23, a large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app. Customers can pre-register for Max on the Google Play Store or pre-order on the Apple App Store now. Additional information can be found here.



