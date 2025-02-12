Max Original Film THE PARENTING Sets Streaming Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Max Original film The Parenting, starring Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, Parker Posey, and Vivian Bang, debuts Thursday, March 13 on Max.

A hilariously terrifying comedy, The Parenting follows young couple Rohan and Josh as they plan a perfect weekend getaway in the country to introduce their parents. As tensions begin to flare between the more traditional Sharon and Frank and the laid-back Liddy and Cliff, the families soon realize that their rental – managed by eccentric local Brenda – is haunted by the presence of a 400-year-old poltergeist. When one parent becomes thoroughly possessed, it’s up to the young couple and their meddlesome BFF Sara to unite the families and stop the evil entity once and for all.

The cast includes Nik Dodani (Rohan), Brandon Flynn (Josh), Brian Cox (Frank), Edie Falco (Sharon), Lisa Kudrow (Liddy), Dean Norris (Cliff), Parker Posey (Brenda), Vivian Bang (Sara), and more.

The Parenting is directed by Craig Johnson; written by Kent Sublette; produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner and executive producers Richard Brener, Chris Pan, David Neustadter, and Jared Ian Goldman.

