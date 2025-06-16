Max Original Drama Series THE PITT Begins Production on Season Two

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production has commenced on season two of the Max Original drama series The Pitt. The series, from John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television, created by R. Scott Gemmill, and starring Noah Wyle, shoots on the historic Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA, with exteriors shot on location in Pittsburgh, PA. Season two will debut in January 2026.

Since its debut, the Max Original series has stayed among the top three of the streamer’s most-watched titles globally, while earning positive reviews from critics, including a 95% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill created the series and serves as an executive producer alongside Emmy® winner John Wells (“Animal Kingdom,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “ER”), Noah Wyle, Michael Hissrich (“Shameless,” “The West Wing,” “Third Watch”), JWP’s Erin Jontow (“Animal Kingdom,” “Maid,” “Shameless”), and Simran Baidwan (“Manifest,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Good Doctor,” “Chicago Med”).

Image Credit: Warrick Page/Max

