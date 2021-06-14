Matt Stell to Perform on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Monday, June 21

RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville Platinum artist Matt Stell will perform his "atmospheric power ballad" (Rolling Stone) - current single "That Ain't Me No More" - on The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, June 21st. Fans can check local listings for showtimes at kellyclarksonshow.com.

That Ain't Me No More " written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers, is quickly rising on the country radio charts, following his back-to-back No. 1 singles " Prayed For You " and " Everywhere But On ." As one of only eight debut country artists in the last six years to have their first two singles top the charts, Matt will join Old Dominion's Ballpark Tour, which kicks off July 17th in Jackson, TN.

In 2020, Stell kicked off the year with a performance on "Good Morning America," leading into his first headlining tour. He started Penned Up - his hugely successful 8-week Instagram-live series, was the first-ever artist to receive a virtual plaque from the RIAA for "Prayed For You," an ASCAP Pop and Country most-performed song awards winner, and performed the National anthem for NASCAR and NFL events. In October he released his new EP, Better Than That . Co-produced by Stell with Ash Bowers, the 8-song EP also includes " If I Was A Bar " and its innovative music video filmed during quarantine, where Matt played all 13 characters.