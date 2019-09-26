Marvel's THOR: METAL GOD E-Book Coming to Serial Box

Lightning strikes at Serial Box with the launch of Thor: Metal Gods, the first of several original serialized fiction and audiobook series based on Marvel Comics to debut on the premium reading and audio entertainment platform. Designed for on-the-go fans, Thor: Metal Gods will be available on mobile devices beginning December 12. Thor: Metal Gods continues the centuries old saga of Thor and Loki as they team up for an adventure of cosmic proportions, confronting the sins of both their pasts.

The award-winning writing team, led by screenwriter Aaron Stewart-Ahn (Mandy), and including Brian Keene (The Horror Show with Brian Keene), Jay Edidin (Jay & Miles X-Plain the X-Men), and Yoon Ha Lee (Ninefox Gambit), takes the sibling rivalry to new heights as Thor and Loki race across the universe to untangle a dangerous mystery and stop the return of an ancient evil.

Propelling the saga forward are a fierce Korean demi-goddess, Horangi, and Captain Zia, a charismatic, gender-ambiguous space pirate who shares history with Loki. Fans are in for a wild ride when Thor and Loki find themselves fighting on the same side.

"The story of Thor is staggeringly epic-from Asgardian myth to intergalactic quests, to the (sometimes surprising, often hilarious) depth of his relationships-he's got it all," says Hayley Wagreich, Head of Content at Serial Box. "But what makes this story truly exciting to us as we kick off our collaboration with Marvel is how grounded his story is in real issues of identity, humanity, and what it means to be a hero. We can't wait to bring Metal Gods to Thor fans across the globe."

Thor: Metal Gods is the first Marvel e-book series to launch on Serial Box. Additional original stories are set to launch in early 2020 and are focused on fan-favorite super hero characters including Black Panther, Black Widow, and Jessica Jones.

Serial Box, called "the HBO of reading" by NPR and selected by Buzzfeed as a "Must Have app for 2018," offers premium serialized stories from critically acclaimed and best-selling authors via weekly installments that can be consumed by reading or listening. Users can switch between formats with a simple click, picking up right where they left off. Users are encouraged to sample the first episode for free before buying a full season pass.

Serial Box delivers premium audio and reading entertainment for an on-the-go audience that loves immersive storytelling. Designed to fit today's fast paced lifestyle, Serial Box is available on all mobile devices, and users can read or listen to each weekly installment, switching modes with just a click. Serial Box uses a collaborative writing process, bringing together award-winning and best-selling authors to create completely original stories as well as new content around some of fandom's most popular characters.





