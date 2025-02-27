Marvel's SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS Renewed for a Fifth Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, the popular preschool series, is returning for a fifth season. The news comes on the heels of the series recently moving ahead of both “Paw Patrol” and “Cocomelon” to become the No. 2 streaming series for Kids and Boys 2-5 during the last quarter of 2024, second only to “Bluey.”

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” is the first full-length Marvel preschool series. It originally premiered in August 2021 and since then has continued to grow in popularity, reaching its highest quarter ever in Q424.* With over 2 billion views across Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels and over 1 billion hours watched across linear and streaming on Disney+ in the U.S., the series is also a hit internationally.

The series’ popularity extends off-screen as well, ranking in the top five-selling overall preschool toy licenses globally.** Its stories and characters also resonate in other formats such as books and music, including a “My First Comic” from Marvel Press, multiple soundtracks from Walt Disney Records, and a “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends”-themed segment during the popular “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” traveling stage show.

Season three of the hit series is currently airing on Disney Jr., with some episodes available on Disney+. Season four is set to debut this summer and will introduce a new “Water-Webs” storyline where Team Spidey receives new water-themed powers and pirate suits. All episodes of seasons one and two are available to stream on Disney+.

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” follows the adventures of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales as they team up with Super Heroes to defeat foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day. Geared toward preschoolers and their families, the Spidey Team models the importance of helping others and highlights themes of friendship, cooperation and problem-solving.

“Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno are executive producers, alongside Becca Topol, who serves as producer/story editor, and Steve Grover as supervising producer. The series features music by Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) who serves as composer, songwriter and also performs the theme song.

