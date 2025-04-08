Marvel's CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Home Release Detailed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Captain America: Brave New World will arrive on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on April 15 before making its debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 13.

Fans can bring the adventure home in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Atmos audio, delivering the ultimate viewing experience with stunning visuals and immersive sound. The digital and Blu-ray deliver hours of exclusive bonus content featuring deleted scenes, a gag reel, featurettes, a filmmaker commentary, and much more. The 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging.

Also available is a Walmart exclusive pop-up Blu-ray that unfolds into a stunning 3D scene featuring Captain America facing off against Red Hulk. With intricate details like Sam’s spread wings, and iconic shield, the dynamic display creates a collectible showdown MAKING IT a must-have for Marvel fans.

Lastly, fans can relive all of Captain America with the action-packed Captain America 4-Movie Collection, available digitally in 4K UHD, HD, and SD on April 15. Fans can also grab the 4-Movie Collection on Blu-ray and DVD May 13.

In Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – who now wields the shield of Captain America after events in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” – meets with newly elected U.S. president Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) and soon finds himself in the middle of an international incident. In a race against time, Sam must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Bonus Features

Deleted Scenes: A Heartfelt Thanks – President Ross praises Agent Taylor for her actions. The Mission – Sam Wilson tries to extract information out of Agent Taylor in the boxing ring. Stick Around – President Ross extends an apology and an unexpected invitation to Isaiah.

Assuming the Mantle – Ever since his high-flying debut in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences around the world have known that Sam Wilson was destined for great things. Join the cast and crew as they look at Sam's past, present, and potential future in the MCU.

Old Scores, New Scars – Brave New World finds Captain America locked in a battle of brains and brawn in the forms of The Leader, Red Hulk, and Sidewinder. From prosthetics to visual effects to stunt work, get the lowdown on these formidable foes and how they're brought to life.

Gag Reel – Enjoy some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Captain America: Brave New World.

Audio Commentary – Listen to Director Julius Onah and Director of Photography Kramer Morgenthau talk about the film

