Marvel Releases 'Hawkeye: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6)' Soundtrack

From Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye," now streaming on Disney+, the Hawkeye: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) Original Soundtrack with score by Emmy-nominated composer Christophe Beck ("WandaVision," "Free Guy," "Frozen 2") and composer/multi-instrumentalist Michael Paraskevas, is available today. The album producers are Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Trinh Tran and Dave Jordan.

Volume 2 includes the all-new original song "Save The City," composed by Tony , Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Tony Award-winning lyricist Scott Wittman. The song is featured in the first episode of the series while Clint Barton is attending "Rogers the Musical" with his family.

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. "Hawkeye" is helmed by Executive Producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. All six episodes of "Hawkeye" are now streaming on Disney+.

Listen to the soundtrack here: