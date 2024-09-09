Martin Short, Christine Baranski, & More to Present at 76th Emmy Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Television Academy and ABC have announced the stars slated to appear on the 76th Emmy® Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.

The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles and will be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 16-22.

The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.

Presenters Include

Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates

Meredith Baxter

Candice Bergen

Gael Garcia Bernal

Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Zach Braff

Connie Britton

Nicola Coughlan

Billy Crystal

Viola Davis

Giancarlo Esposito

Colin Farrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

Dulé Hill

Ron Howard

Brendan Hunt

Joshua Jackson

Allison Janney

Don Johnson

Mindy Kaling

Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)

Padma Lakshmi

Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

John Leguizamo

George Lopez

Diego Luna

Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Reba McEntire

Janel Moloney

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Niecy Nash-Betts

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Mekhi Phifer

Melissa Peterman

Da'Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Sam Richardson

Maya Rudolph

Richard Schiff

Martin Sheen

Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series

Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

Jimmy Smits

Antony Starr

Gina Torres

Dick Van Dyke

Susan Kelechi Watson

Damon Wayans

Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series

Henry Winkler

Bowen Yang

Steven Yeun

In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher. For more information, please visit Emmys.com.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

