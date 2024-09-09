Martin Short, Christine Baranski, & More to Present at 76th Emmy Awards

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15.
The Television Academy and ABC have announced the stars slated to appear on the 76th Emmy® Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.
The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles and will be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 16-22.
The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.
In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher. For more information, please visit Emmys.com.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
