News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Martin Short, Christine Baranski, & More to Present at 76th Emmy Awards

The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15.

By: Sep. 09, 2024
Martin Short, Christine Baranski, & More to Present at 76th Emmy Awards Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Television Academy and ABC have announced the stars slated to appear on the 76th Emmy® Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. 

LATEST NEWS

Broadway Veteran James Earl Jones Passes Away at 93
Ariana Grande Auditioned Five Times for WICKED Movie
Breton Tyner-Bryan's Highly Awarded WEST OF FRANK Streaming on The CUNY TV Channel
Video: Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE ESPAÑA Season 4

The 76th Emmy Awards, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, will broadcast live on ABC SUNDAY, SEPT. 15 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT), from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles and will be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 16-22.

The diverse lineup of talent represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.

Presenters Include

  • Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series 
  • Kathy Bates
  • Meredith Baxter
  • Candice Bergen
  • Gael Garcia Bernal
  • Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
  • Zach Braff
  • Connie Britton
  • Nicola Coughlan
  • Billy Crystal
  • Viola Davis
  • Giancarlo Esposito
  • Colin Farrell
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson
  • Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
  • Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
  • Dulé Hill
  • Ron Howard
  • Brendan Hunt
  • Joshua Jackson
  • Allison Janney
  • Don Johnson
  • Mindy Kaling
  • Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)
  • Padma Lakshmi
  • Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
  • John Leguizamo
  • George Lopez
  • Diego Luna
  • Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show
  • Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
  • Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
  • Reba McEntire
  • Janel Moloney
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
  • Niecy Nash-Betts
  • Taylor Zakhar Perez
  • Mekhi Phifer
  • Melissa Peterman
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
  • Sam Richardson
  • Maya Rudolph
  • Richard Schiff
  • Martin Sheen
  • Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
  • Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
  • Jimmy Smits
  • Antony Starr
  • Gina Torres
  • Dick Van Dyke
  • Susan Kelechi Watson
  • Damon Wayans
  • Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
  • Henry Winkler
  • Bowen Yang
  • Steven Yeun

In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher. For more information, please visit Emmys.com.

About the Television Academy 

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape; cultivate a diverse, inclusive and accessible professional community; and advocate for the television industry while capturing the spirit of a new generation of content creators and industry professionals. Through innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster and empower storytellers. The Academy also celebrates those who excel in the industry recognizing their achievements through awards and accolades, including the renowned Emmy® Award. Membership in the Academy is open to working professionals in the television industry. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.   

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos