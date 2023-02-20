Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Martin Lawrence to Sit Down With ABC News For Interview Special

“A Conversation with Martin Lawrence” premieres Tuesday, Feb. 21, on the Emmy® Award-nominated ABC News Live at 8:30 p.m. EST/9:30 p.m. PST and streams on Hulu.

Feb. 20, 2023  

ABC News Live presents ABC News contributor LZ Granderson's one-on-one interview with comedian and actor Martin Lawrence.

The half-hour special, "A Conversation with Martin Lawrence," is a wide-ranging discussion that covers the importance of Black culture in storytelling and show business, the evolution of comedy over the years, and Lawrence's multidecade career.

Lawrence shares anecdotes from his time in Hollywood during his days as creator of the iconic '90s television show "Martin," whether fans of the hit sitcom should expect a reboot, as well as his thoughts on some of the most influential comedians of all time, including what it's like to work with Eddie Murphy.

He opens up about his family and how his faith serves as a guiding force throughout his career and personal life.

Seni Tienabeso and Catherine McKenzie are the executive producers for the special program.

The Emmy® Award-nominated "GMA3: What You Need to Know" first aired a segment of the interview during its Monday, Feb. 20, broadcast.



