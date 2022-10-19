Marlon Wayans Lands OH HELL NO Series at Meta

Meta is premiering the new original series Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans on Wednesday, October 26th, hosted and executive produced by actor, comedian and writer, Marlon Wayans, who is challenging a few of his friends to go face to face with their biggest fears in VR!

These immersive experiences have them screaming, crying, jumping, ...and of course, saying "Oh Hell No!" Don't believe us? Take the challenge yourself using your Meta Quest headset, or catch the show every Wednesday only on Facebook and Instagram. The new series is executive produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Featuring six episodes debuting weekly on Wednesdays at 9amPT/12pmET on Marlon Wayans' Facebook and Instagram pages, plus Meta Quest 2 users can view the series' exclusive immersive VR experience on Meta Quest TV.

Guests who will appear on the show and experience their fears in virtual reality on Meta Quest 2 include Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Bryce Hall, Nikki Bella & Brie Bella, Loren Gray, and Loni Love as they tackle their fears of phasmophobia (ghosts), galeophobia (ocean/sharks), aerophobia (flying), acrophobia (heights), claustrophobia (confined spaces), and zoophobia (animals).

Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, and Elaine Metaxas serve as Executive Producers for Jesse Collins Entertainment. Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez also serve as Executive Producers. Rachel Weintraub serves as an Executive Producer and showrunner. David Goldman and Shantal Anderson serve as Co-Executive Producers.

Marlon Wayans said: "There's nothing more fun than horror, pranking and scaring friends. This show has all the above."

Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment expressed: "It has always been a goal to work with Marlon Wayans so, partnering on this project with Meta is a dream come true."

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Meta comments: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the hilarious and talented Marlon Wayans as he brings his closest friends face-to-face with their fears thanks to the power of virtual reality. We're excited to partner with Jesse Collins Entertainment to bring these immersive experiences to life using Meta Quest 2."

Watch the trailer for the new series here:

Photo: Taylor Miller