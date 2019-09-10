Mark Wahlberg's INFINITE Adds Chiwetel Ejiofor

Variety reports that actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will star in action thriller "Infinite" alongside Mark Wahlberg. Antoine Fuqua directs, and Paramount will produce.

The film is an adaptation of Eric Maikranz's novel "The Reincarnationist Papers," which is centered on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives.

Wahlberg plays a troubled man who suffers from schizophrenia and is haunted by memories of two past lives when he stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society.

Ejiofor will play a member of the Infinite - who are near immortals compiling experiences and skills over lifetimes into near superhuman abilities that they have used to drive history toward their own agenda on a longer timeline.

Dylan O'Brien (Teen Wolf) and Sophie Cookson (Kingsman: The Secret Service) will also star.

Ejiofor most recently voiced Scar in the live action remake of Disney's "The Lion King." He received an Academy Award nomination for "12 Years a Slave," and has starred in a variety of classical and modern pieces on the West End.

Read the original story on Variety.





