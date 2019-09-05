Magnolia Pictures Acquires ONCE WERE BROTHERS

Deadline reports that "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band," which will premiere tonight at the Toronto Film Festival, has been acquired by Magnolia Features.

The documentary tells the story of the seminal rock group that went from backing up Bob Dylan to becoming one of the most influential of its era.

It is described as a part-confessional, cautionary, and sometimes humorous tale of the lead singer's young life and the evolution of the band. It featured rare archival footage and interviews with friends and collaborators including Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Taj Mahal, Peter Gabriel, David Geffen and Ronnie Hawkins.

The film, based on Robertson's memoir "Testimony," comes from executive producers Martin Scorsese, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

"Being a longtime fan of The Band, Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band still held many surprises and information I didn't know," Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said. "Daniel Roher has fashioned a stirring tribute to a great American ensemble."

Read the original story on Deadline.





