Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Will Lead STATION ELEVEN Series
Variety reports that HBO Max's "Station Eleven" has cast Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel in leading roles.
Described as a postapocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, the series by Emily St. John Mandel tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost.
Davis plays Kirsten, a survivor of the Georgia Flu pandemic and performer in a post-apocalyptic Shakespeare troupe. She is best known for her roles on "Halt and Catch Fire" and in "San Junipero," a widely celebrated episode of "Black Mirror."
Patel plays Jeevan, an unemployed lost soul who-when the Georgia Flu strikes-must become a leader. He broke out in American film in the movie "Yesterday." He also starred in over 500 episodes of "EastEnders" in the UK.
