Macaulay Culkin Joins AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season Ten

Variety reports that Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of "American Horror Story." This marks Culkin's first series regular role on television.

Ryan Murphy announced the new cast members, who include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock, on Instagram. Watch the video below.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return to the series for the tenth season; they missed out on season nine.

Culkin is best known for starring in the "Home Alone" films. He's also known for "My Girl," and for his guest starring role on "Dollface."

Watch Murphy's Instagram video here:

Read the original story on Variety.





