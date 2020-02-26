Macaulay Culkin Joins AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season Ten

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  
Macaulay Culkin Joins AMERICAN HORROR STORY Season Ten

Variety reports that Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of "American Horror Story." This marks Culkin's first series regular role on television.

Ryan Murphy announced the new cast members, who include Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock, on Instagram. Watch the video below.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return to the series for the tenth season; they missed out on season nine.

Culkin is best known for starring in the "Home Alone" films. He's also known for "My Girl," and for his guest starring role on "Dollface."

Watch Murphy's Instagram video here:

#AHSSeason10

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST

Read the original story on Variety.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Natalie Zea Joins LA BREA on NBC
  • FIRST WIVES CLUB Will Get a Season Two on BET Plus
  • Josh Brolin Will Star on OUTER RANGE
  • Sled Island Music & Arts Festival Announces First Wave of 2020 Artists