MY POLICEMAN Starring Harry Styles to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

TIFF is thrilled to announce that My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage, will have its World Premiere at the 47th edition of the Festival.

Adapted for the screen by Ron Nyswaner from Bethan Roberts' award-winning novel of the same name, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

From Prime Video, My Policeman stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina Mckee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett. It is directed by Michael Grandage from a screenplay by Ron Nyswaner, based on the book by Bethan Roberts. Producers are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey and Philip Herd.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios