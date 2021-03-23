MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE Season 2 Debuts on Discovery Family Channel on April 10

Mark your calendars, every pony! MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE is back for a second season of friendship, magic and laughs with the Mane 6 starting April 10 at 11:30/10:30c on Discovery Family. The eOne produced series will also stream live and on demand on Discovery Family GO, the network's TV Everywhere app.

Season 2 of MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE continues to feature the Mane 6 galloping through Sugarcube Corner. Together, they discover mysterious objects, uncover puzzling scenarios and experience binding moments. The second season of MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE challenges the Mane 6 with tough decisions that test their strength, such as Rarity having to choose between her friends or the opportunity of a lifetime she's presented with. MY LITTLE PONY fans should look forward to endless adventures with unexpected twists and turns in every episode.

Each 11-minute bite-sized episode of season 2 of MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE features stories accompanied with humor and sparks of magic. In the series premiere episodes titled "Cute Impact & The Crystal Capturing Contraption," Twilight Sparkle makes a startling discovery but instead of telling her friends, she decides this is one problem she must solve alone. Meanwhile, in hopes of becoming Equestria's newest pony news reporter, Fluttershy interviews the rest of the Mane 6 about the coming Cotton Candy Comet, but Pinkie Pie is too distracted to help.

MY LITTLE PONY: PONY LIFE is produced by eOne for Discovery Family.