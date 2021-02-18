MUBI Announces March 2021 Film Slate

MUBI has revealed its picks for March with a slate packed with new retrospectives and exclusive premieres. Coming exclusively to MUBI at the start of next month is Epicentro, the latest work from Oscar®-nominated director Hubert Sauper, which explores post-colonial Cuba and the extraordinary people of Havana.

MUBI will also exclusively present Max Richter's Sleep, a meditative documentary following the groundbreaking musician and composer behind acclaimed film soundtracks like Ad Astra, as he creates his landmark eight-hour performance for a sleeping audience. Other exclusive premieres include the brand new restoration of The Legend of the Stardust Brothers, the beloved '80s cult musical by Macoto Tezka, and Morgan Quaintance's South, an expressionistic meditation on liberation movements in South London and Chicago's South Side.

Throughout March, MUBI is proud to present a series dedicated to Keiko Sato, one of the driving forces behind the unique Japanese "pink film" genre and a rare female producer in what was a male-dominated industry. This selection spotlights some of the most erotic and distinctive work produced by Sato from Atsushi Yamatoya's visually enthralling Inflatable Sex Doll of the Wastelands to Masayuki Suo's debut film Abnormal Family.

Other programs of note include: an exclusive double bill dedicated to pioneering experimental filmmaker Barbara Hammer, featuring Deborah Stratman's Vever (For Barbara) and Lynne Sachs' A Month of Single Frames, both of which were films made with and for Hammer from her unused footage, and a triple bill on iconic independent filmmaker Alexandre Rockwell, who rose to prominence with his 1992 Sundance award-winning feature In the Soup.