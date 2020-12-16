MUBI Announces January 2021 Film Slate

MUBI has announced its hand-picked selection of films for January, including new retrospectives and exclusive premieres. Coming exclusively to MUBI at the beginning of next year are Tyler Taormina's unorthodox coming-of-age drama Ham on Rye, recently listed as one of the Best Movies of 2020 by The New Yorker, and Justine Triet's Sibyl, a sultry romantic thriller featuring a tour-de-force performance by Virginie Efira. The work of Werner Herzog returns to MUBI in January with the streaming premiere of Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, a deeply personal film in which the German auteur turns the camera on himself and his decades-long friendship with the late author Bruce Chatwin, a kindred spirit whose quest for ecstatic truth carried him to all corners of the globe.

To kick off the new year, MUBI is excited to launch First Films First, a special look at the directorial debuts of many notable filmmakers. This selection will exclusively present the films that launched the careers of some of cinema's finest auteurs, including new restorations of Lina Wertmüller's The Basilisks and Denis Villeneuve's August 32nd on Earth. And to celebrate the return of the Sundance Film Festival, MUBI will also present Sundance Favorites, a selection of films from the festival that includes Grand Jury prize winner In THE SOUP by Alexandre Rockwell and Zachary Heinzerling's Oscar-nominated documentary Cutie and the Boxer.

Last but not least, January will mark the start of an extended retrospective on legendary French New Wave filmmaker Éric Rohmer, beginning with his debut feature The Sign of Leo, followed by Perceval, his stunning 1978 adaptation of Chrétien de Troyes' 12th century Arthurian poem.