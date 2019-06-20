MTV's NICK CANNON PRESENTS: WILD 'N OUT Expands to VH1 for Summer Stunt

On the heels of becoming a top entertainment channel on YouTube, sold out tours, restaurant extensions and more, MTV's "Wild 'N Out" franchise continues to expand its footprint.

The juggernaut kicks off a summer road trip on sister net VH1 beginning Sunday, July 7th at 7PM ET/PT. New episodes will feature VH1's biggest stars from "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood," and "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" as well as Tiny Harris and more. Additional celebrities featured will include: Wiz Khalifa, Marlon Wayans, Swizz Beatz, T-Pain, Anderson .Paak, Ne-Yo, NeNe Leakes, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sofi Tucker, Lupe Fiasco, Akon, Perez Hilton, Marshmello, A$AP Ferg among others.

Later in August, the WNO franchise will also get its own Pluto channel.

Each episode puts the red & black teams, comprised of returning and new cast members, against each other in some of the most hilarious, entertaining and outrageous battles seen on television. Cannon will lead his red team against a celebrity-guest led black team as both groups try to best each other in ridiculous comic throw downs. These games escalate with each act, all gearing up toward the "Wildstyle battle" to decide who takes home the coveted WNO battle belt.

To access more content from this season and exclusive digital originals, subscribe to WNO on YouTube.

"Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out" is executive produced by Nick Cannon and Michael Goldman for NCredible Entertainment. Nile Evans and Annie Gillies serve as showrunners and executive producers. Candida Boyette-Clemons is executive producer for MTV.

*Source: Tubular, April 2019 creator ranks, US, English, Media & Entertainment, ranked on April 2019 YT views





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You