MONSTERS AT WORK Star Ben Feldman Reveals First Look At His Character Tylor Tuskmon

Jun. 12, 2019  

"Monsters At Work" star Ben Feldman revealed on social media today a first look painted rendering of his character, new monster Tylor Tuskmon, from the upcoming Disney+ original series.

Set to premiere on Disney+ in 2020, "Monsters At Work" stars Feldman as Tylor Tuskmon, with original "Monsters, Inc." voices Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning as Mike and Sulley. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Academy Award-winning feature film "Monsters, Inc.," the series picks up six months after the original movie's story, with the Monsters, Inc. power plant now harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis - thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. Tylor Tuskmon is an eager and talented young mechanic on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) who dreams of working his way up to the factory Laugh Floor to become a jokester alongside his idols Mike and Sulley. The series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway ("Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "Planes: Fire & Rescue") with Ferrell Barron ("Planes: Fire & Rescue") serving as producer.

Check out what the actor posted on Twitter today:

Launching in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, Disney+ will be the ultimate streaming destination for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content, along with unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including "Captain Marvel," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Visit DisneyPlus.com to learn more.



