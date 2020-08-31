MEGATV & Z92.3FM Lands First Hispanic TV & Radio Interview With Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris

The senator will appear on the South Florida radio station.

MegaTV network and the leading top-rated Hispanic, radio station in South Florida, Z92FM (92.3FM), both properties of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. ("SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), the leading Minority certified, Hispanic multimedia and entertainment company in the U.S., announced today that it will air an exclusive sit-down interview with Senator Kamala Harris, on Monday August 31st, at 5:00 PM ET and 11:00 PM (ET). MegaTV and Z 92.3FM (92.3FM) respected journalist Mario Andres Moreno, conducted the interview in which discusses the most important issues for the Hispanic community in the U.S.

Senator Kamala Harris who's Joe Biden's running mate is the first-generation daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. Senator Harris has worked her entire career for justice and equality, as District Attorney of San Francisco, as Attorney General of California, and as the Senator from California. Now, she will continue that fight as the next Vice President of the United States for the democratic party.

Highlights of the interview to air today on "Mega News" and Z 92.3FM (92.3FM) "De Vuelta a Casa" with Mario Andres and Laura Garcia at 5:00 PM ET.

The interview will also be available via Z92.3FM (92.3FM) live simultaneously on www.lamusica.com, LaMusica App, and MegaTV properties on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

