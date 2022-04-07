MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns for Eighth Season

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for its Eighth Anniversary Season Premiere on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, April 9, 2022 9/8 Central.



Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 43 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience.



Dean Cain's recent credits include the movies, "One Cops Journey, " "Moses Prayer For Easter" and "Newstodayworld on Google News." He has also appeared on The CW series "Supergirl." Dean Cain has collaborated with Montel Williams on several projects, including executive producing the documentary films "Hate Among Us," nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, and "Architects of Denial." Cain's breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."



SEASON PREMIERE

MASTERS OF ILLUSION - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET)

"Matters of the Head" (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

TWISTED - Hosted by Dean Cain, "Masters of Illusion" features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Ed Alonzo with Dean Cain, Rob Lake (Twisted), Shoot Ogawa (Water Sleight-of-Hand), Stuart MacDonald (Defying Laws of Physics) and Eric Buss (Extreme Athleticism). (801) Original airdate 4/9/2022.