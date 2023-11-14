MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns For Week Three of Season 10 Next Week

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, returns for Week Three of its Tenth Anniversary Season on The CW Network on Monday, November 20, 2023 9/8 Central.

Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 35 cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Season Ten will consist of 18 new episodes.

Dean Cain is a multi-faceted, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and actor. An All-American football player at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his (NFL) Buffalo Bills career.

He starred as Clark Kent/Superman in “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” (4 seasons), produced and hosted “Ripley's Believe It Or Not” (4 seasons) and has made well over 100 films, including “Out of Time” “The Broken Hearts Club,” God's Not Dead,” “Vendetta,” and “Gosnell.”

A strong believer in Human Rights, Cain received the prestigious ORDER OF ARMENIA for producing the anti-Genocide documentary film, ARCHITECTS OF DENIAL. His newest documentary, HATE AMONG US, won an Emmy Award. HATE AMONG US shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.

Award-winning magicians appearing in Season Ten of MASTERS OF ILLUSION include:

Adam Wylie (Claremont, CA)

Alex Ramon (Reno, NV)

Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France)

Anna DeGuzman (Miami, FL)

Andi Gladwin (Gloucester, UK)

Caleb Alexander (Las Vegas, NV)

Chipper Lowell (Fullerton, CA)

Christian Mascia (Niagara Falls, Canada)

Dan Sperry, “The Anti-Conjurer” (Fleetwood, FL)

Deadly Games (Alfredo Silva and Alex) (Las Vegas, NV)

Ed Alonzo, “The Misfit of Magic” (Toluca Lake, CA)

Eric Eaton (Dallas, TX)

Farrell Dillon (Las Vegas, NV)

Jaana Felicitas (Stuttgart, Germany)

Jeffrey Wang (Los Angeles, CA)

Joel Meyers (Miami, FL)

Joel Ward (North Hollywood, CA)

Joshua Jay (New York, NY)

Keelan Leyser (Las Vegas, NV)

Lioz (Las Vegas, NV)

Lucy Darling (Carisa Hendrix) (Calgary, Canada)

Mat O'Neill (Silverlake, CA)

Maxence Vire (Paris, France)

Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV)

My Uyên (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

Naathan Phan (Orange, CA)

Nick Dopuch (Los Angeles, CA)

Noah Sonie (Minneapolis, MN)

Reza (Branson, MI)

Shaun Jay (Raleigh-Durham, NC)

Shoot Ogawa (Honolulu, Hawaii/Simi Valley, CA)

Topas (Stuttgardt, Germany)

Trino (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Trigg Watson (Los Angeles, CA)

Wayne Hoffman (Estero, FL)

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone and David Martin. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades.

ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current projects include: “World Funniest Animals,” “The Hollywood Christmas Parade,” “Masters of Illusion,” and the Emmy Award-nominated “Laura McKenzie's Traveler.”

ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com.