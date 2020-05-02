MASTERS OF ILLUSION, Hosted By Dean Cain, Returns To The CW on May 15

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for a seventh season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes on Friday, May 15, 2020 (8:00-8:30 p.m. and 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET).

MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 45 acts, including 46 diverse national and international cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers, 10 of which are women, displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience.

Dean Cain is set to return as host of MASTERS OF ILLUSION. Most recently he was seen on The CW series "Supergirl" and "The Christmas Caroler Challenge." Dean Cain has collaborated with Montel Williams on several projects, including executive producing the documentary films "Hate Among Us" and "Architects of Denial." Cain's recent film credits include "A Child of the King" and "Gosnell." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."

Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France)

Alex Geiser (Las Vegas, NV)

Alex Ramon (San Francisco, CA)

Angela Funovits (Cleveland, OH)

Anna DeGuzman (Los Angeles, CA)

Ben Blaque (Springfield, MO)

Chipper Lowell (Los Angeles, CA)

Chris Funk (British Columbia)

Dan Sperry (Las Vegas, CA)

Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Las Vegas, NV)

Ed Alonzo (Los Angeles, CA)

Eric Eaton (Longview, TX)

Eric Jones (Philadelphia, PA)

Håkan Berg (Sweden)

Hans Klok (Las Vegas, NV)

Jarrett & Raja (Las Vegas, NV)

Jason Bishop (Philadelphia, PA)

Jay Jay (Los Angeles, CA)

Jeki Yoo (Las Vegas, NV)

Jeki Yoo & Ellie (Las Vegas, NV)

Josephine Lee (London, England)

Joshua Jay (Akron, OH)

Juliana Fay (Branson, MO)

Kent Axell (Las Vegas, NV)

Krystyn Lambert (Los Angeles, CA)

Kyle Marlett (Las Vegas, NV)

Leon Etienne (Utica, NY)

Louie Foxx (Seattle, WA)

Matthew Laslo (Seattle, WA)

Michael Turco (Wayne, NJ)

Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV)

My Uyen (Rome, Italy)

Naathan Phan (Las Vegas, NV)

Nick Dopuch (Los Angeles, CA)

Nick Lewin (Las Vegas, NV)

Paige Thompson (Chicago, IL)

Richard Turner (Universal City, TX)

Shaun Jay (Raleigh, NC)

Shoot Ogawa (Los Angeles, CA)

Simon Coronel (Australia)

The Sacred Riana (Jakarta, Indonesia)

Titou (Las Vegas, NV)

Tommy Wind (Las Vegas, NV)

Trigg Watson (Los Angeles, CA)

Xavier Mortimer (Las Vegas, NV)

MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, David Martin, Gay Blackstone, and Al Schwartz, along with Co-Executive Producer Jim Romanovich. ATI is an Emmy Awardâ-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current series in production include: "Christmas Caroler Challenge," "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com





