MARVELS Podcast Series Airs Tomorrow

'MARVELS,' a new Marvel fictional podcast series from Stitcher and Marvel New Media premieres TOMORROW, November 20th 2019. The 10-episode series, which will air weekly exclusively on Stitcher Premium, takes place in the aftermath of the Fantastic Four's battle with Galactus, high above New York City, for the fate of the world. One intrepid photographer, an ambitious college student, and a cynical journalist embark on an investigation to confirm or debunk one of the most super-powered conspiracy theories of all time.

The series is part of the celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Kurt Busiek's and Alex Ross' award-winning four-part comic book "Marvels," which was released to critical acclaim in 1994. Based on "Marvels," this new saga revisits the world of photojournalist Phil Sheldon as he navigates through the chaos caused by the Galactus invasion of New York City. As with the original comic book inspiration, this story explores what it means to be human in a universe inhabited by super heroes.

The show's cast includes Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Wu-Tang Clan, HBO's "The Deuce") as Ben Urich, AnnaSophia Robb (Hulu's "The Act") as Marcia Hardesty, Ethan Peck ("In Time," "The Sorcerer's Apprentice") as Mr. Fantastic, and Seth Barrish (Showtime's "Billions") as Phil Sheldon, as well as Louisa Krause as Sue Storm, Jake Hart as Ben Grimm, Ehad Berisha as Johnny Storm, Teo Rapp-Olsson as Peter Parker, and Gabriela Ortega as Charlie Martinez.





Related Articles View More TV Stories