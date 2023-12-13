MANHUNT Series Following John Wilkes Book to Premiere on Apple TV+ in March

Apple TV+ sets March 15, 2024 global premiere for “Manhunt."

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Apple TV+ TODAY unveiled its first look at “Manhunt,” the upcoming, seven-part true crime limited series starring Emmy Award-winning actor Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Outlander”), and created by Emmy nominee Monica Beletsky (“Fargo,” “The Leftovers,” “Friday Night Lights”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Emmy nominee Carl Franklin (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “One False Move,” “Devil in a Blue Dress”) directed the first two episodes and is also an executive producer on the series.  “Manhunt” is set to make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes airing on Friday, March 15, 2024, and episodes will debut weekly on Fridays through April 19, 2024.

Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of THE HUNT for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

Starring alongside Menzies are Anthony Boyle (“Tetris,” “The Plot Against America”), Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”), Will Harrison (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”), Damian O'Hare (“Hatfields & McCoys”), Glenn Morshower (“The Resident”), Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), Matt Walsh (“Veep”), and Hamish Linklater (“The Big Short”).

“Manhunt” is produced by Apple Studios and co-produced by Lionsgate Television, in association with POV Entertainment, Walden Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Dovetale Productions and Monarch Pictures. Beletsky, Franklin, Layne Eskridge, and Kate Barry executive produce. Swanson, author of “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer” also serves as executive producer alongside Michael Rotenberg, Richard Abate, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov.    

