MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS Returns to WE tv in February; Watch a First Look

A challenging new chapter of Mama June: Family Crisis begins on Friday, February 9 at 9pm ET/PT.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 4 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA

MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS Returns to WE tv in February; Watch a First Look

WE tv, AMC Networks' destination for compelling unscripted television, TODAY announced the highly anticipated return of Mama June: Family Crisis.

The family faces their biggest challenges and triumphs yet as Alana crosses the graduation stage; Mama continues to conquer her past mistakes and Pumpkin does everything in her power to keep it all together.

The new season premieres Friday, February 9 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv and will be available on popular AMC Networks streamer ALLBLK every Tuesday.

This season, Anna is hit with a devastating cancer diagnosis – stage 4 adrenal carcinoma – forcing her to undergo aggressive treatment. THE FAMILY must rally to care for Anna and her daughters during this challenging time while navigating their own next steps.

Alana hit a milestone becoming the second person in her family to ever be accepted to college. Will she have the courage to move across the country and pursue her dreams? Will she do it solo or wait for her boyfriend's legal troubles to settle? With life changing decisions on the horizon, Alana takes a closer look at her finances.

Sadly, she discovers most of the money she's earned over the years is gone, leading her to question June, who managed her account. It's quite the heavy load for an eighteen-year-old who is also watching her sister battle cancer.

Meanwhile, June is adjusting to married life with Justin, however, she's been at her daughter's side and attempting to make up for lost time with her girls. Pumpkin and Josh are still living with four little ones who are keeping them up all night, while trying to find their purpose as Pumpkin continues to step deeper into the role of Mama-in-Chief.

Mama June: Family Crisis is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company, and executive produced by Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Tim Cohen-Laurie, Erin Richards and Moriah Muse. Angela Molloy SVP, Development and Original Production, Unscripted executive produces for WE tv. Gina Rodriguez is also executive producer.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, to Premiere on Max Next Week Photo
ON THE ROAM, Starring Jason Momoa, to Premiere on Max Next Week

ON THE ROAM is an eight-part cinematic docu-series following Jason Momoa as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship. ON THE ROAM is created by Jason Momoa; co-directed and executive produced by Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza; executive produced by Kyle Wheeler. Watch the video trailer!

2
AFTER MIDNIGHT Late-Night Show Sets CBS Premiere Photo
AFTER MIDNIGHT Late-Night Show Sets CBS Premiere

AFTER MIDNIGHT, inspired by Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning series “@midnight,” is the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet. With celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond.

3
Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Photo
Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS

The Vanderpump Rules cast is trading SUR for the halls of North Shore High. Bravo has released a new promotional ad for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, featuring cast members Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and James Kennedy. Not present in the video is Ariana Madix, who will be making her Broadway debut in Chicago later this month.

4
HACKS to Return to Max This Spring Photo
HACKS to Return to Max This Spring

Max's hit comedy series Hacks is returning this Spring. The series follows the evolving dynamic between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch A New Clip From Tonight's Finale Of NATALIA SPEAKS & Tune In After For CRIMEFEED: INSIDE NATALIA SPEAKS on IDVideo: Watch A New Clip From Tonight's Finale Of NATALIA SPEAKS & Tune In After For CRIMEFEED: INSIDE NATALIA SPEAKS on ID
ON THE BRINK Special With Diane Sawyer And Rachel Scott Coming to ABC NewsON THE BRINK Special With Diane Sawyer And Rachel Scott Coming to ABC News
Video: Watch The Latest NIGHT SWIM FeaturetteVideo: Watch The Latest NIGHT SWIM Featurette
THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Sets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD Release DatesTHE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Sets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray And DVD Release Dates

Videos

Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere Video
Start Watching the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16 Premiere
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer Video
Watch the REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Reunion Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD