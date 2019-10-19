MALEFICENT 2 Set For Underwhelming $38M U.S. Debut; JOKER and ZOMBIELAND in Second and Third

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil brought in just $12.5 million on Friday, which puts it on course for an underwhelming $38 million weekend debut. It was expected to gross $45 to $50 million.

Joker will come in second for its third weekend, with an estimated $28 million.

The second Zombieland film, Double Tap, opened with $10.5 million on Friday, and is expected to make $26 to $27 million. This puts the film slightly ahead of its predecessor, which made $24.7 million in 2009.

Sony's early Halloween offering Zombieland 2: Double Tap opened to a pleasing $10.5 million on Friday in 3,468 theaters for a projected debut of $26 million to $27 million, slightly ahead of the 2009 film ($24.7 million), not adjusted for inflation.

Read more on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You