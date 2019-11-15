Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain to Produce The 92nd Oscars

Oscar-nominated producer Lynette Howell Taylor and producer Stephanie Allain will produce the 92ndOscars, Academy President David Rubin announced today. It will be their first involvement with the Oscars, which airs live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

"The combined producing talents of Lynette and Stephanie will bring dynamism and excitement to the 92ndOscars show," said Academy President David Rubin. "Their vast production experience ranges from groundbreaking independent film to global blockbuster. We look forward to collaborating with them to bring an unforgettable Oscars event to movie fans around the world."

"We have both watched the Oscars for as long as we can remember, and to be given the opportunity to produce the show is a dream," said Howell Taylor and Allain. "It's an honor and a thrill to join forces to deliver an entertaining show that celebrates the artistry of this years' best films."

"How thrilling to have both Lynette and Stephanie leading our Oscars production team," said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "I have every confidence that they will deliver a high-caliber performance."

"We have our first win this Oscars season and it's having Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain produce our biggest live event of the year," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "Lynette and Stephanie have impeccable taste, are at the top of their field, and have such a distinct and wonderful way of captivating audiences with storytelling that is compelling, creative and filled with superstars. We can't wait to see their imagination come to life on the grandest, most coveted stage in Hollywood."

Howell Taylor earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination for "A Star Is Born" (2018). She has produced more than 20 movies in the last 15 years, including "The Accountant," "Captain Fantastic," "Big Eyes," "The Place Beyond the Pines," "Blue Valentine" and "Half Nelson." Her television credits include the HBO limited series "I Know This Much Is True." Howell Taylor is the founder of 51 Entertainment, a filmmaker-driven production company.

A champion for diverse voices in cinema, Allain is best known for launching the careers of directors John Singleton, Robert Rodriguez, Craig Brewer, Sanaa Hamri and Justin Simien. Her film and television credits include "Hustle & Flow" and "Dear White People." Allain's company, Homegrown Pictures, produces content by and about women and people of color. She served as director of the Los Angeles Film Festival, is a founding ambassador of ReFrame, and serves on the Board of Women in Film.

The 92ndOscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby®Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center®in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and Science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.





