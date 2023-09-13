Luenell's Stand-Up Comedy Special Coming to Netflix

Chappelle’s Home Team- Luenell: Town Business premieres globally on Netflix, September 26th. 

By: Sep. 13, 2023

This marks Luenell’s first ever Netflix comedy special. 

Chappelle’s Home Team is a series of stand-alone comedy specials executive produced by Dave Chappelle and featuring comedians chosen and spotlighted by Chappelle. The first comedian to be featured is Earthquake, premiering on February 28th.

Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for take-off because Luenell goes all in for her first ever Netflix stand-up special, Chappelle's Home Team- Luenell: Town Business. Commanding the stage from her hometown in Oakland, California, Luenell exposes all of the absurdities of air travel, the importance of keeping the window shade up, and why she has appointed herself the unofficial air marshal of the skies.

Town Business is executive produced by Dave Chappelle and will premiere globally on Netflix September 26th. The special was shot at Yoshi’s in Oakland, California. 

Directed by Emmy and Grammy award winner Stan Lathan. Executive Producers include Dave Chappelle, Rikki Hughes and Stan Lathan. The first special released as part of Home Team was Chappelle’s Home Team- Earthquake: Legendary, which premiered in February 2022.  



