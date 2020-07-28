LISTINGS FOR NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' July 28 - August 4

Tuesday, July 28: New content shot remotely featuring guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter ("Be An #ArtsHero") and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). Show 1018A.

**Wednesday, July 29: New content shot remotely featuring guests David Schwimmer (Intelligence) and Robin Thede ("A Black Lady Sketch Show"). Show 1019A.

Thursday, July 30: New content shot remotely featuring guests Sean Hayes (Smartless) and Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek). Show 1020A.

Friday, July 31: Guests Colin Jost (A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/20/20)

Monday, August 3: New content shot remotely featuring guest Jane Curtin (United We Fall). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1021A.

**Tuesday, August 4: New content shot remotely featuring guest Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) and musical guest Foster the People (Single: "Lamb's Wool"). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1022A.

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

