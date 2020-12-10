Listen to Miz Cracker's Hanukkah Single 'GET ME THE F%#$ OUT OF HERE'

Aaaaaaaand... Crack-tion! After a wild ride on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5, America's favorite JEW(el) Miz Cracker, the Matzo Mama herself is back with all the fabulous projects she can possibly fit into her scrumptious pickled purse.

With Hanukkah starting tonight, Miz Cracker has released some salty new Jewish holiday bangers via PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA. Today Miz Cracker debuts her new video HERE and sings about all the worst parts of getting together with family and tells a story that will ring true for far too many of us on "Get Me The F%#$ Out Of Here." "For Get Me the F%#$ Out of Here, I wanted to make a video that was all about pure fun with my friends. My lady Desiree Browne, drag daughter Juicy Liu, Noah Fecks's studio-everyone was a blast to work with. I didn't want to get the F%#$ out of there!" "Get Me The F%#$ Out Of Here" brings all the holiday Miz-ery and is available on all streaming platforms. Pre-order HERE

Earlier this week, Miz Cracker kicked off the season with an extra special surprise with RuPaul Drag Race alum Jujubee joining her on the"Eight Days of You (feat. Jujubee)" single & video HERE. "Eight Days of You" celebrates a friendship that blossomed in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5, Miz Cracker and Jujubee sing about the joys of spending the holidays together. But listener, be ready-though their love is pure, it's plenty weird as well. "Working with Juju is a holiday gift. This year has been such a dumpster fire, we're all looking for some positivity and light-and for me that comes from Juju. I just wanted to make this song to let the world know about what she means to me, in the silliest, happiest way possible. Any excuse to spend time with her!"quips Miz Cracker, while Jujubee states, "Writing and recording with Miz Cracker was an absolute treat. I'm so excited to be a part of "Eight Days of You", because the song will really warm peoples hearts. It's exactly what the world needs. She's my wifey, I'm her lifey. Seriously!!!" Pre-Order HERE and watch the video HERE

Miz Cracker also debuted her brand new "She's a Woman" podcast HERE this week. Every Monday Miz Cracker will start your week off by talking with incredible women from around the world about their achievements. Featuring interviews with detectives, pilots, bookstore owners, comics and more. Each show asks a new guest: What is it like to be a woman in your field? In the world? And what are some life lessons that every listener should hear? The podcast show includes: some good news for the week, an interview with a special guest, and information about the upcoming "She's a Woman" 2021 Tour. Learn more HERE.

As previously announced, the 2021 North American "She's a Woman" tour has it all-standup, original music, slapstick, and jump splits! Giving audiences a glimpse into Miz Cracker's world after All-Stars, "She's a Woman" tells the story of her journey from self-doubt to self-confidence-and the ridiculous characters and calamities she found along the way. Experience the comedic world of Miz Cracker through never-before-seen videos and untold stories coming to a theater near you in 2021. This brand new drag extravaganza is set to kick off next summer with dates throughout the US and Canada. Please note that the current tour dates are being rescheduled and will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are currently on sale HERE

View tour announcement video HERE

Miz Cracker's music video for the "She's a Woman" single has now topped over 1 million views. Watch the video HERE. Plans to release more new music from the upcoming tour are in the works and will be revealed closer to the start of the summer tour.

Watch the video here: