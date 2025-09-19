Listen: TRON: ARES Soundtrack by Nine Inch Nails Now Available

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The official soundtrack for TRON: Ares, featuring all original music created by Nine Inch Nails for the third installment in the film franchise, is now available. The album marks the first-ever film score by the pioneering group. Disney’s TRON: Ares releases in U.S. theaters on October 10. Reznor and Ross served as Executive Producers on the film.

For the film scores that bandmates Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have composed under their own names, they have won two Oscars, three Golden Globes, a GRAMMY, and an Emmy. The soundtrack for TRON: Ares architecture features no orchestra, but rather pulsating synths, distorted textures, and haunting melodies. Listen to it below.

The lead single "AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE” was released earlier this month, debuting at No. 1 on both the Official Physical Singles and the Official Vinyl Singles charts in the UK earlier. Stateside, with the single’s ascent into the top 10 of Billboard’s Alternative Airplay tally, Nine Inch Nails has the distinction of charting top 10 hits across four decades – from the 1990s to the 2020s.

Tonight, Nine Inch Nails will wrap up the North American leg of their sold-out “Peel It Back” world tour with a second consecutive show at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Along with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Nine Inch Nails’ touring lineup includes Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini and Josh Freese. Boys Noize will support.

Tickets are on sale HERE for the inaugural Future Ruins, a one-day music festival created and curated by Reznor and Ross to celebrate the visionary composers shaping the sound of modern cinema and television. Set for November 8, at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, the event features live performances across three stages—including select sets with full orchestra. Future Ruins invites audiences to experience the duo’s groundbreaking score work—and that of their peers—not as background, but as the main event.

Founded in 1988 by Reznor, Nine Inch Nails is known for fusing industrial, electronic, rock and ambient sounds into emotionally raw and sonically aggressive compositions. The band has won two GRAMMY® Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Track Listing – TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

1. INIT

2. FORKED REALITY

3. AS ALIVE AS YOU NEED ME TO BE

4. ECHOES

5. THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING

6. IN THE IMAGE OF

7. I KNOW YOU CAN FEEL IT

8. PERMANENCE

9. INFILTRATOR

10. 100% EXPENDABLE

11. STILL REMAINS

12. WHO WANTS TO LIVE FOREVER?

13. BUILDING BETTER WORLDS

14. TARGET IDENTIFIED

15. DAEMONIZE

16. EMPATHETIC RESPONSE

17. WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?

18. A QUESTION OF TRUST

19. GHOST IN THE MACHINE

20. NO GOING BACK

21. NEMESIS

22. NEW DIRECTIVE

23. OUT IN THE WORLD

24. SHADOW OVER ME

Photo Credit: John Crawford