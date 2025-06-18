Listen: THE BUCCANEERS Season 2 Soundtrack Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Buccaneers: Season 2 Soundtrack is now available, a two-disc extravaganza whose all-female tracklist includes Madi Diaz, Empress Of, Jade Bird, Holly Humberstone, and more. The acclaimed series’ official soundtrack of the series also features platinum-selling indie-pop star Suki Waterhouse’s brand-new single “Featherweight.”

Executive-produced by Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, The Buccaneers: S2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) perfectly echoes the carefree defiance and dazzling emotionality of the series, a historical drama set during debutante season in 1870s London.

On “Featherweight,” Waterhouse presents one of the soundtrack’s most spellbinding moments, delivering a gauzy piece of dream-pop wrapped up in heavenly melodies and her strangely beguiling vocal work. Co-produced by Mozgawa, the heavy-hearted but hypnotic track unfolds in lavish guitar tones and lilting piano lines as the London-born singer/songwriter surrenders to a state of emotional overwhelm. Arriving on the heels of her newly released Memoir of a Sparklemuffin (Deluxe), “Featherweight” serves as a stunning new offering from Waterhouse, recently praised by SPIN as “an artist with a presence as enigmatic as it is captivating.”

Featuring the previously released “Little Secret” by Empress Of (“a glossy alt-pop jam with a mocking la-la-la refrain and some big, crunchy synths and drums,” according to Stereogum) and “Chasing After You” by Kacy Hill, The Buccaneers: S2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) also includes standouts like “Can’t Forget” by Jade Bird — an indie-folk singer/songwriter who first broke onto the scene with her 2019 self-titled LP, hailed by The Guardian as “an arresting debut of Americana-tinged pop rock driven by remarkable songcraft.” Understated but undeniably powerful, “Can’t Forget” brings Bird’s one-of-a-kind voice to a beautifully aching breakup song lit up in lovely harmonies and soul-stirring guitar work.

With its first disc also including Paris-bred DJ/producer Chloé Caillet’s remix of the show’s main title song (a cover of LCD Soundsystem’s “North American Scum,” performed by Warpaint’s Emily Kokal and featuring Miya Folick), the second disc to The Buccaneers: S2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) contains six pieces from the show’s atmospheric score, composed and performed by London-based duo AVAWAVES. See below for the full tracklist.

The eight-episode second season of “The Buccaneers” makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with one episode today, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 6, 2025. The show’s complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

