Listen: Rachel Platten Drops Long-Awaited 'Begin Again' From PRETTY LITTLE LIARS

Emmy Award-winning artist Rachel Platten has officially released “Begin Again (Rachel’s Version),” a long-awaited fan favorite that first debuted on Pretty Little Liars.

On the track, Platten said. “Begin Again” is a song I wrote in a season of uncertainty 12 years ago. Though it was never officially released, it found a life of its own when it was featured in an iconic scene on Pretty Little Liars. The way it connected with so many of you back then, and the passion you’ve continued to show for it ever since, has truly blown me away. Including it now on Fight Song (Rachel’s Version) feels like a way to honor the past while celebrating where I am today.” Listen to it below.﻿

“Begin Again (Rachel’s Version)” is featured on Platten's forthcoming project, Fight Song (Rachel’s Version), a reimagining of some of her best-loved songs from the Wildfire era. The album arrives as the tenth anniversary of her breakout anthem “Fight Song” nears, which has seen more than 3 billion streams worldwide (including 1 billion streams on Spotify alone). In addition to fan favorites like “Fight Song” and “Begin Again,” the album will also include rare live recordings. Pre-order Fight Song (Rachel’s Version) HERE.

Photo credit: Nicholas Whitmill