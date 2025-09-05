Listen: KPOPPED Soundtrack Feat. Patti LaBelle, Mel B, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sony Music Masterworks has released KPOPPED (APPLE TV+ ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK, VOL. 1), an album of music from Apple TV+’s new global song battle series featuring cross-cultural collaborations between Western musical legends and K-pop superstars.

Listen below:

The first of an eventual two-volume album release arriving later this month, the collection features chart-topping hits from Patti LaBelle, The Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, TLC, Boyz II Men and Eve, each newly reimagined and performed alongside K-pop icons Billlie, ITZY, Kep1er, JO1, STAYC, KISS OF LIFE and BLACKSWAN.

The 7-track collection offers a fresh spin on hit tracks including “Lady Marmalade,” “Wannabe,” “Ice Ice Baby,” “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” “Waterfalls,” “Hold My Hand” and “End of the Road,” each performed throughout the show’s eight episodes in a series of epic, audience-voted collaborative performance battles live from Seoul. All episodes of KPOPPED are available now globally on Apple TV+.

KPOPPED stars PSY, the international chart-topper who helped bring K-pop to the world with his global sensation “Gangnam Style,” and three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion. From executive producers Lionel Richie and Miky Lee, the show brings together some of the biggest names in Western music and top K-pop idols for unexpected, high-energy reinterpretations of iconic hits.

Watch the trailer for the show below: