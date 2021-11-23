Listen: Haskiri Velazquez Gives Advice for Actors & More on THE ART OF KINDNESS

The Art of Kindness podcast, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced that Saved by the Bell star Haskiri Velasquez is on today's episode. The actress discusses the importance of having a routine, self tape auditions and more. The podcast is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Growing up in a low-income area of Washington Heights, NY, Haskiri found her passion for entertaining at a young age. Though she had no connection or resources to follow those dreams, she had a strong belief in herself and support from a local nonprofit. Haskiri is now a working actress recently seen in Netflix's award-winning film The 40-Year-Old Version, which premiered at Sundance to rave reviews. She's most known for currently starring as Daisy in Peacock's hit reboot of Saved by the Bell, which is back for season two this week.