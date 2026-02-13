Listen: Charli xcx Drops Soundtrack Album for Emerald Fennell’s 'WUTHERING HEIGHTS'

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charli xcx has released her new album ‘Wuthering Heights’, written for Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated new feature film, now in theatres. The album features original songs written for the film, including previously released singles "House" and "Chains of Love."

Listen to the album below:

A new reimagining of one of the greatest love stories of all time, Emerald Fennell’s “Wuthering Heights” stars Margot Robbie as Cathy and Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, whose forbidden passion for one another turns from romantic to intoxicating in an epic tale of lust, love and madness. The film also stars alongside Oscar nominee Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, BAFTA winner Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

Fennell directs from her own screenplay based on the novel Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë, and produces alongside Oscar nominee and BAFTA award winner Josey McNamara and Robbie. Oscar nominee Tom Ackerley and Sara Desmond are executive producers.

This month, Charli xcx also stars in A24’s 'The Moment'. Based on an original idea by Charli and directed by Aidan Zamiri, the film marks the first co-production from her new studio365 venture.

In addition, the performer will star in Daniel Goldhaber’s remake of 1978 cult horror ‘Faces of Death’, Greg Araki’s erotic thriller ‘I Want Your Sex’, Cathy Yan’s upcoming independent film ‘The Gallerist’, Julia Jackman’s period fantasy ‘100 Nights Of Hero’, Romain Gavras’ satirical action ‘Sacrifice’ and Pete Ohs’ intimate drama ‘Erupcja’. She also wrote and produced the original soundtrack for the upcoming A24 Feature ‘Mother Mary’ alongside Jack Antonoff and Anne Hathaway.

Charli released her fifth studio album ‘CRASH’ on March 18th, 2022, the last album of her record deal, which she signed at 16-years of age. ‘CRASH’ reached No.1 in the UK and Australia, and No.7 in the US. Following the global success of the album, Charli toured North America, Europe and the UK shortly afterwards, including a sold-out headline at The Greek Theatre in LA, 2 nights at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC and a sold out Alexandra Palace London show. In addition, the ‘CRASH’ campaign included performances by Charli on Saturday Night Live and Jimmy Kimmel, as well as two Coachella main stage performances to close the era. Charli also launched her own podcast, ‘Best Song Ever’, in collaboration with the BBC.

Charli has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac ‘Songwriter of the Year’ Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMAs. Not to mention the studio time she’s commanded with the likes of Blondie, Selena Gomez [Charli co-wrote her U.S. No.1“Same Old Love”], Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes, Benny Blanco, David Guetta, Zara Larsson, Khalid and Diplo.

Photo Credit: Paul Kooiker