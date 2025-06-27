Lisa Kudrow's THE COMEBACK to Return for a Third and Final Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two, HBO has announced the original comedy series The Comeback, from Michael Patrick KING (“And Just Like That…”) and Lisa Kudrow, will return again for a third and final season.

Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young will all return as series regulars for the new season, which will begin production this summer. Season 3 will debut on HBO and HBO Max in 2026.

About the news, Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said, “No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor. On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick KING and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO and we can’t wait to see that.”

Michael Patrick KING and Lisa Kudrow also commented, saying, “Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape. Neither of us are surprised she did.”

The Comeback is created by Michael Patrick KING and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky. Watch the announcement video.

