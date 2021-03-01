Linda Stregger Joins Champlain Media as Chief Operating Officer

Champlain Media, a group of companies owned by Tom Berry and Reel One Entertainment, has appointed award-winning entertainment executive and Producer Linda Stregger as Chief Operating Officer.

Based in the company's Toronto office and reporting to CEO Tom Berry, Stregger will oversee Champlain Media's development, production, and financial activities.

"As the company expands and embraces exciting new challenges and opportunities, we're delighted to have Linda join our team and bring her financing acumen, strong leadership skillset and extensive production background" said Berry.

In her new position, Stregger will guide and direct the company's operations and finances. "I'm thrilled to be working with Tom and the talented teams at Champlain Media and Reel One Entertainment," commented Stregger. "It's an exciting and busy time for the company as we grow our television production capacity."

With more than 25 years' experience in the television industry, Stregger is a multiple Canadian Screen Award nominee, recipient of several international festival awards and proud winner of a Gemini for Best Doc Series. Before joining Champlain Media, Stregger, a CPA CMA, worked in finance at CTV, and operated a thriving award-winning independent production company Up Front Entertainment Inc. where she combined her accounting training with a keen eye for story to lead teams that delivered the highest quality programs. Up Front produced more than 600 hours of programming including 27 documentaries and 20 series for domestic and international broadcasters. Most recently, she was Vice President of the Entertainment division of Spin Master, a multi-billion dollar, publicly listed toy group (IE Paw Patrol, Rubik's Cube), and is currently serving on the Board of Directors as Chair for Women in Film & Television Toronto as well as Treasurer for Horizons for Youth Shelter, a not-for-profit organization.

Stregger's appointment comes as Champlain Media continues to expand its slate of scripted content for both North American and international markets. The slate for this year comprises over 100 TV movies, including top-rating crime thrillers, romantic and Christmas movies and four movies in the VC Andrews Landry movie franchise. Reel One handles international distribution for the Champlain Media slate.