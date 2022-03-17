Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Garfield & More to Present at 33rd PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) REVEALED the star-studded lineup of presenters for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Notable Hollywood leaders who will take the stage to present throughout the evening include: Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Denis Villeneuve, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Casey Bloys, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Aunjanue Ellis, Jung Ho-yeon, Troy Kotsur, Linda Lavin, and David Alvarez.

Each year, the PGA Awards attracts acclaimed producers, industry leaders and their producing teams to celebrate the art and craft of producing by honoring the producers behind the best films, television series, and new media projects of the year. Widely known as a reliable bellwether for the Best Picture category at the Oscars, the PGA has nominated Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, DON'T Look Up, Dune, KING Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick... BOOM! and West Side Story for its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The evening will also recognize previously announced special honorees Greg Berlanti (Norman Lear Award), Kathleen Kennedy (Milestone Award) and George Lucas (Milestone Award), Rita Moreno (Stanley Kramer Award), Mary Parent (David O. Selznick Award), and Issa Rae (Visionary Award) for their achievements and contributions to the industry.

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, marketing consultant Julie Giles (greenHAT digital) for social, and the PGA's PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis for PR.

Sponsors of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards include: Cadillac, Official Automotive Partner; Delta Air Lines, Official Airline Partner; GreenSlate, PGA Partner; and Glenfiddich Scotch.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski