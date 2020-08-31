Limited Series THE THIRD DAY Debuts September 14

Jude Law and Naomie Harris star.

Created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly, the six-part limited series THE THIRD DAY debuts MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. Starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, the psychological thriller is set on a mysterious British Island where all is not as it seems.

The limited series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

Along with Jude Law and Naomie Harris, THE THIRD DAY also stars Katherine Waterston ("Fantastic Beasts" franchise), Emily Watson (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Chernobyl") and Paddy Considine (HBO's "The Outsider"). The six episodes of THE THIRD DAY are divided into "Summer" and "Winter."

Told over the first three episodes, "Summer" stars Jude Law (HBO's "The New Pope") as Sam, a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. Isolated from the mainland, Sam is unable to leave the idyllic and dangerously enchanting world he has discovered, where the secretive rituals of its inhabitants bring him to grapple with experiences of loss and trauma hidden in his past through the distorted lens of the present. As boundaries between fantasy and reality fragment, his quest to unlock the truth leads the islanders to reveal a shocking secret. "Summer" is written by Dennis Kelly and directed by Marc Munden.

"Summer" characters include:

SAM (JUDE LAW) Sam, a kind family man from London, is brought to the island after helping one of its young residents. He finds himself drawn to the Island, however it begins to take a psychological tole on Sam, as he begins to relive trauma from his past.

JESS (KATHERINE WATERSTON) Jess is an American historian, and frequent visitor to the island. She is fascinated by the island's history and culture and is keen to share what she knows. She has a forthright, but comfortable nature about her, and becomes a confidant to Sam.

MRS. MARTIN (EMILY WATSON) Mrs. Martin runs the local pub, The Oyster, with her husband. Brash and foul-mouthed, her bark is worse than her bite. She and her husband are respected pillars of the community, who proudly uphold the island's traditions.

MR. MARTIN (PADDY CONSIDINE) Mr. Martin runs the local pub, The Oyster, with his wife. He is a fastidious, cheerful man who always looks at the bright side of things. He is quick to help Sam and welcomes him to the island with open arms.

LARRY (JOHN DAGLEISH) Larry is a violent local, keen on causing trouble. He is a close friend of Jason's who wants Sam off the island, and he will stop at nothing to see him gone.

JASON (MARK LEWIS JONES) Jason is a local, and father to Epona, the young girl Sam helps. He is a troubled man who is suspicious of Sam and is unhappy with him staying on the island.

After "Summer," comes "Fall," a theatrical event broadcast online where viewers who seek more will be immersed in the world of THE THIRD DAY. Featuring members of The Third Day cast including Jude Law and Katherine Waterston, viewers will follow the events of a single day in real time. Florence Welch will also feature in an acting role. Capturing events as live and in one continuous take, this cinematic broadcast will invite viewers deeper into the mysterious and suspenseful world of The Third Day, and blur and distort the lines between what's real and what's not. It is created by theatrical innovators Punchdrunk and co-directed by founder and artistic director of Punchdrunk Felix Barrett and "Summer" director Marc Munden.

"Winter" unfolds over the latter three episodes and stars Naomie Harris (Academy Award nominee for "Moonlight") as Helen, a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate as the lines between fantasy and fact are distorted. "Winter" is written by Kit De Waal, Dean O'Loughlin and Dennis Kelly and directed by Philippa Lowthorpe.

"Winter" characters include:

HELEN (NAOMIE HARRIS) Helen, strong-willed and pragmatic, comes to the island with her daughters, Ellie and Talulah. She soon finds herself caught between the opposing factions on the island and must quickly determine who can be trusted.

ELLIE (NICO PARKER) Ellie comes to the island with her mother and sister to celebrate her birthday. Quiet and considerate, Ellie has been having trouble at school and finds solace in religion. She takes a liking to the island and befriends a local girl, who introduces her to the Island's culture and traditions.

TALLULAH (CHARLOTTE GAIRDNER-MIHELL) Tallulah, bright and opinionated, is Helen's youngest daughter. She is less taken by the island than her sister and is keen to get back to the creature comforts that await on the mainland.

COWBOY (PAUL KAYE) Though not being an island native, THE COWBOY is a true believer of the island's customs and traditions. Ready to assist a fellow outsider, he helps Helen navigate the fractious battleground the island has become.

