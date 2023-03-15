Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lily James, Emma Thompson & More Star in WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? Film Coming to Theaters in May

A delightfully charming rom-com with a modern twist, What’s Love Got to Do with It? opens in theaters nationwide May 5, 2023 from Shout! Studios. 

Mar. 15, 2023  

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth) and written and produced by Jemima Khan (Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) What's Love Got to Do with It? stars Primetime Emmy® Award nominee Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), Shabana Azmi (Halo), Academy Award® and BAFTA winner Emma Thompson (Matilda), Sajal Aly (Yakeen Ka Safar), Asim Chaudhry (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch), Jeff Mirza (Eternals) and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as himself.

A heartwarming cross-cultural comedy, the film has enchanted audiences worldwide since premiering at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and winning Best Comedy at the 2022 Rome Film Festival.

Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning and Mercury Prize nominated composer, Nitin Sawhney CBE, created the music for the film with British-Pakistani record producer, DJ, songwriter, and musician Naughty Boy, who brought his production and writing skills to the soundtrack alongside three-time BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee Joy Crookes.

The film features an original song by Naughty Boy called "Mahi Sona (The Wedding Song)" with a special vocal performance from star Lily James. Kanika Kapoor and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan are also featured on the soundtrack, with Rahat appearing in the film itself.

How do you find lasting love in today's world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs, to her eccentric mother Cath's (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe's childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents' example and opt for an arranged (or "assisted") marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan.

As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger, chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

Watch the new trailer here:



